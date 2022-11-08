A List of 10 Gay Mushrooms

By

Mushrooms are gay, right? I feel like this is a widely acknowledged truth, but has been sorely lacking documented evidence, until now! 

We’re getting to that time of year when many of us gather with family and other people we don’t want to be stuck around a dinner table with, looking for awkward topics to argue about. Why not gay mushrooms? With this extremely scientific list, you will be equipped to win any mycological debate in your household! Feel free to chime in in the comments with your fave queer fungi!

Amethyst Deceiver (Laccaria amethystina)

Laccaria Amethystina, popularly known as the Amethyst Deceiver mushroom in Burnham Beeches on 26th October, 2020 in Burnham, England

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It sounds like a queer-coded Batman villain. It is bright purple. This mushroom is deceiving absolutely no one about its extreme homosexuality. 

Veiled Lady (Phallus indusiatus)

FRENCH POLYNESIA - OCTOBER 17: Bamboo fungus or Veiled lady (Phallus indusiatus), Phallaceae, French Polynesia

Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images

Found in abundance on 19th century beaches, staring at each other with barely repressed sapphic longing. 

Wood Blewit (Clitocybe nuda)

A collection of white capped and purple capped mushrooms

With hues from blue to pink to purple, it would be easy to declare this to be a bisexual mushroom. So I’m going to do exactly that. Also, both its common and Latin names are gently evocative of sex acts across genders, which is surely a win for bi visibility.

Witch’s Butter (Dacrymyces palmatus) 

Witches are gay, butter is gay (especially if it’s nut). In Eastern European legend, having this fungus appear on your house meant you’d been cursed by a witch. Curses are gay, too!

Giant Puffball (Calvatia gigantea)

Giant puffball (Calvatia gigantea / Langermannia gigantea) on the forest floor in late summer.

Photo by: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

This puffball reclaimed all the gay slurs thrown at it in the playground, joined a gym and now works security at the gay forest.

Ghost Fungus (Omphalotus nidiformis)

Omphalotus nidiformis, or ghost fungus growing green on an old piece of wood in a driveway at night

You partied all night with this club kid and never heard from them again. Your friends will be very patient during the three years you spend obsessing over this.

Schizophyllum commune

If you thought you were winning at defying the gender binary, think again – this beauty apparently has over 23,000 sexes. That’s a different one every day for 63 years!

Violet Coral Mushroom (Clavaria zollingeri) 

Probably there are many naturally occurring sex toys, but this is the only one that is the correct shade of Sex Toy Pink.

Cryptococcus gattii

Cryptococcus gattii fungus, computer illustration. This single-celled fungus is found in soil. It is one of the causes of the disease cryptococcosis, which can cause lesions in the lungs and central nervous system (brain and spinal cord).

According to cishet reporting, this fungus caused an infection outbreak because of gay sex, conveniently forgetting all the destruction straight fungus has wrought on the world. Homophobic!

Lion’s Mane Mushroom (Hericium erinaceus)

Lion's mane mushroom (Hericium erinaceus). 42 48.0495N 2 8.6048W Navarra, Spain. November 21, 2019

This mushroom was last seen in a lesbian club circa 2006 wearing a vest and skinny tie. 

HELP!!! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023We're running a monthly member drive right now and all new monthly members at the level of $6/mo or higher get 4 extra cool queer stickers! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Sally

Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.

Sally has written 56 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!