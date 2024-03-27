Fletcher on Signing Boobs, Fletcher vs. Cari, Having a Gemini Moon, and More

In an interview and accompanying photoshoot for Coveteur, Cari Fletcher spoke about her sophmore studio album In Search of The Antidote and its tour, on which she has apparently signed a lot of boobs. Twelve in a week as of the time of the interview, to be precise, and that’s pairs not individual boobs. The interview also ledes with the vital information that she’s a Gemini Moon, which really does contextualize so much of her art and persona for me, personally.

Speaking of persona, Fletcher touches on the differences and connective tissue between herself as Cari and her on-stage and in-the-studio persona of “Fletcher.”

“Cari is more emotional, an anxious overthinker, a homebody. Fletcher is the powerhouse we see on stage—unbridled and unfiltered,” Andie Eisen writes. “I ask her, if Cari and Fletcher were a yin and yang, what is the dot that is always contained within the other?”

Fletcher’s response? “I think the throughline between the two is this essence of expressing truth.”

When asked what was the hardest song to write on the album, Fletcher had this to say:

“I was deeply in my feels when I wrote ‘Eras of Us,’ though that song was written the fastest. They were hard for different reasons. ‘Pretending’ is one of my absolute favorites, but it was hard vocally for me, so I was going through a whole thing with that song. ‘Two Things Can Be True’ was also hard for me to write. They all just feel like characters in a movie with super unique personalities and arcs and storylines and I think they all pose a challenge in some way for me.”

If Fletcher were to program a lesbian film festival, she says she’d screen a double feature of Imagine Me & You and Blue Is the Warmest Color, both of which she refers to as queer canon, which sure, is technically true.

Fletcher also of course touched on the subject of sapphic yearning, a vibe present in much of her work. She had this to say on the prevalence of yearning in gay art:

“The gay yearn, it’s so real. I feel like my music is a perfect example—as queer people, more often than not, we have been through some difficult struggles of self-acceptance and self-love. It’s a deep journey. So when we arrive at a moment that we feel so deeply invigorated and alive, or feeling something for the first time after suppressing it for years, there’s an emotional release. You think, ‘Whoa, I get to be who I am even in all the ways that scare me or that I can’t fully express yet.’ There’s the yearning for belonging.”

And on the topic of the obsessive fan theories and speculation about her dating life that play out regularly on TikTok, Fletcher says she’s embracing it, looking at the lore about herself head-on, almost as if it’s about a character. She wrote the first song on the new album “Maybe I Am” as a response to seeing all these wild things online about herself.

