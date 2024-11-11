Finally Some Good News! Susan Sarandon Is Open to Dating Someone Younger of Any Gender

It’s been a tough week since Donald Trump was re-elected president last Tuesday. Wait, sorry, it’s been a tough four plus years since the pandemic began. Wait, sorry, it’s been a tough two and a half centuries since America was founded on genocide, slavery, and unfulfilled principles. But, sure, this week has felt especially tough for many, so it’s only fitting a blip of good news would arrive from Susan Sarandon, one of the rare celebrities whose activism goes beyond vague liberal ideals.

Almost a year ago Sarandon was dropped by her talent agency for speaking at a pro-Palestine rally. “I’ve been used as an example of what not to do if you want to continue to work,” Sarandon told The Times UK in a recent profile. But, with her usual political clarity, she made sure to emphasize more vulnerable people than movie stars have been affected as well: “There are so many people out of work right now [since] November of last year … who have lost their jobs as custodians, as writers, as painters, as people working in the cafeteria, substitute teachers who have been fired because they tweeted something, or liked a tweet, or asked for a ceasefire.”

The first piece of good news is despite this blacklisting, Sarandon is back in an indie called The Gutter. The second piece of good news is she’s “unattached” and open to dating a variety of people. “There are different people who are, you know, younger, but have lived a very full life that are more mature, more interesting,” she said. “It has to be somebody who has curiosity, a sense of humour, intelligence and appetite for life… So God bless you if you manage to find somebody who fulfils any of those things, whether they’re younger, whether they’re older, whether they’re female or male, whether they’re gender-fluid, whatever. Those are just details. I think the big thing is finding someone with an open heart and open mind who’s still curious.”

There you have it, folks. For anyone lucky enough to meet Susan Sarandon (and impress her!) feel free to shoot your shot. For anyone, not this blessed, there are plenty of other treasures in this profile. It starts with an anecdote about Marlon Brando and goes on to reveal that the kiss in Thelma and Louise was suggested by the film’s leads. The author points out that Sarandon is fun to talk to and a great storyteller and that comes through plenty in the piece. Alas, she also says she’ll never write a memoir, instead suggesting “a book about all the people [she] could have slept with and didn’t.”

I don’t think we should look to celebrities for politics — although it’s better than treating politicians like celebrities — but it’s still nice when someone as talented, iconic, and hot as Sarandon is also reliably sharp in her beliefs. Whether you’re watching Rocky Horror, The Hunger, Bull Durham (aka my Halloween costume this year), Thelma and Louise, her new film, or anything else from her 50+ year career, it makes it just a little sweeter.

I am attached, but, Susan, if you’re looking to date TWO younger people of any gender, my partner and I are putting in our application.

The Gutter is now in limited theatres and available to rent.