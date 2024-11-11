Sophia Bush Kissed a Girl on Grey’s Anatomy and I Liked It

Sophia Bush Comes to Grey’s Anatomy to Throw A Queer Wrench In the Works

Now listen, I’m not here to ONLY tell you about last week’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, but I really want to talk about last week’s Grey’s Anatomy. First of all, it was extremely gay. They really brought in all the big gay guns, just to double down by bringing in recently-out Sophia Bush to play a queer woman with an open relationship here to remind everyone that Teddy is, in fact, still bisexual.

For the first 90% of this episode, I was in heaven. Helm actually had scenes, some of which were saying goodbye to one of my least favorite characters of this season, Levi. (I used to like him fine but he has been failing up so hard it’s starting to piss me off.) We had Natalie Morales just being casually cool and giving out good advice. Amelia got to be the adult in a situation, helping Jo learn how to accept help, showing her own personal growth. And Jules and Mika had a very hot moment where Jules said she wanted to kiss Mica for a very long time, but unfortunately Mika was already scrubbed in for surgery.

And then, Sophia Bush comes in as Dr. Cass Beckman and kisses Teddy full on the mouth! It was so sexy and BONUS, Owen was pissed about it. Maybe this will be the wake-up call Teddy needs to realize that Owen suuuuuuuuuuuuuuucks and she deserves better. The ONLY good thing about Owen’s reaction, which of course was to throw a tantrum and stomp off instead of having an adult conversation, is that if this was 10 years ago, a woman’s husband wouldn’t have considered it cheating since it was just another woman. At least Owen has the good sense to a) remember his wife is bisexual, b) know that Dr. Beckman is hot and charming enough to be an actual threat to their marriage. I actually have no idea if Dr. Beckman is sticking around or if she was designed as a one-episode plot grenade, but I do hope she returns, because it’s a win-win. Either Teddy dumps Owen so she can keep making out with Cass, or we get some genuine representation of how a healthy, communicative open marriage could work. And then maybe, if we’re lucky, Dr. Lauren Boswell could come back and date Cass and I could finally have the on-screen relationship I’ve been waiting for since One Tree Hill.

Anyway all my gay hopes and dreams were crushed when Mika and her sister got in a car crash at the end of the episode. I don’t know if all the other gay stuff was to remind them that they have enough other queer characters that burying a gay wouldn’t be a huge deal, narratively, and as much as I appreciate the attempt at a one in, one out approach, I thought Mika was just going to quit to take care of her sister. I don’t want her to DIE. I’m naively hoping she just like busted up one of her hands enough that she can’t be a surgeon anymore but can still be alive and happy offscreen somewhere, but knowing this show, I won’t hold my breath.

An Ambulance Full of More Gay Pop Culture News:

+ A Black trans woman (finally) took over the role of Marshmallow on Bob’s Burgers, and she sang for us in last night’s episode

+ Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Kehlani, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Doechii, Willow , St. Vincent, Clairo, Anitta, Madison Beer, and Beyoncé among artists nominated for Grammy awards

+ Agatha All Along submitted to awards shows as a “comedy” instead of a “limited series” which could mean nothing (The Bear is also a “comedy’ despite being decidedly not) but also could hint to a potential second season

+ Susan Sarandon is open to dating someone of any gender

+ Here’s a new Thunderbolts trailer, featuring Florence “queer vibes no proof” Pugh and Hannah “played queer on Killjoys” John-Kamen

+ Even the people IN Lady Gaga’s Joker movie didn’t like it

+ Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter of one of the Sister Wives guys, Kody Brown, is engaged to a woman and her father is okay with it

+ Laverne Cox is posted about her post-election fears and her plans for the future post-election

+ Chappell Roan continues to be over people’s shit, commenting “y’all suck for this” on a Billboard instagram post about her

+ Upcoming Greek film Bearcave is about a “romantic adventure” between two women who were once childhood friends