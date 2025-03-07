Every Gabby Windey Roundtable Look on ‘The Traitors’ Ranked

This piece contains spoilers for The Traitors U.S. season three finale.

Another season of The Traitors has come to an end and to quote co-winner Lord Ivar Mountbatten, “Good triumphs over evil every time.” An absolutely WILD thing for a member of the British aristocracy to say, but it’s true four faithfuls managed to get out the traitors and split the winnings. While I don’t like the idea of a lord getting more wealth, nor was I pleased when I found out fellow winner Dolores Catania was a former correction officer, I was happy with this outcome. 1) Because Zac Efron’s brother Dylan played a good game and deserved it, and 2) The fourth winner was former Bachelorette turned lesbian Gabby Windey!

Gabby was an easy player to root for all season and not just because she’s a lesbian. While other people got wrapped up in manipulations, Gabby was fairly consistent in her ability to be both strategic and fair. As a beautiful femme with a sexy rasp, she was underestimated the whole time — except by Dylan who spent most of the season wrongfully convinced she was a traitor — and it was a joy to see her win.

It was also a joy to see her in every episode because she always looked stylish and hot! Especially as the season progressed, Gabby brought out look after look carrying on the fashion mantle after Bob the Drag Queen’s early demise. To celebrate, Gabby’s win here is a ranking of every one of her roundtable looks. The early looks were a lot harder to capture since she was sharing the screen with 20+ other people, but luckily she saved some of the best for last.

11. Roundtable #2

Gabby Windey, Traitors US season 3 winner, in a zip up black sweatshirt and knee high white socks sits on a couch talking to two other players.

The looks at the bottom of this list aren’t bad, just simple. And, hey, very fair to not go all out every time when you’re also running around Scottish terrain and trying to remember the names of two dozen new people.

10. Traitors selection

Gabby sits on a couch between other players wearing red pants, a white button down and a black knit top.

That said, I do wonder if Gabby’s looks being simpler toward the beginning was strategic to not attract too much attention. Her entrance/traitors selection roundtable look was very gay girl next door and likely helped her avoid being a target.

9. Roundtable #1

Gabby in a matching maroon skirt and top set with black tights

The placement of the white string on the top doesn’t totally work for me but this is cute!

8. Roundtable #5

Gabby sits at the roundtable in a big pink sweater and a white t-shirt

This sweater looks so cozy.

7. Roundtable #7

Gabby at the roundtable in a brown fur lined jacket and a white t-shirt

Love a simple jacket over a white t-shirt to show you’re gay and mean business.

6. Roundtable #3

Gabby in a tiny argyle sweater/short set and a long brown coat looks surprised seeing Dylan and Rob

Obsessed with the tiny matching argyle shorts paired with the long coat.

5. Roundtable #10

Gabby in a shiny all-black catsuit

Okay Catwoman !

4. Roundtable #8

Gabby in a red cocktail dress and white pearls sits on the couch next to Britney

It’s cool that this is technically something she could have worn on The Bachelor but it’s different because she’s gay now.

3. Roundtable #4

Gabby walks to the roundtable behind Rob in a boxy denim dress

This denim dress is the kind of outfit that is fashionable on a hot person but would just be ugly on most. And that’s exactly how a hot person should be using their hotness.

2. Roundtable #9

Gabby Windey in a boxy grey top and short leather shorts eats a plate of food on her lap while looking up at Dylan.

This weird top and tiny leather shorts ensemble really worked for me and it was made even better once it turned into her “date” outfit.

1. Roundtable #6

Gabby in a boxy suit sits next to Tom Sandoval at the Traitors roundtable.

Call me basic! A femme in a suit is going to get me. But I especially like the boxy fit of this one. She looks like she’s a lesbian mobster or maybe just attending the face-off between The Planet and She Bar.

Congratulations to Gabby Windey who said if she won she’d have the money to marry her girlfriend and who, in fact, did!

Drew Burnett Gregory

Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Drew Burnett has written 672 articles for us.

