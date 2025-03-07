Every Gabby Windey Roundtable Look on ‘The Traitors’ Ranked

Another season of The Traitors has come to an end and to quote co-winner Lord Ivar Mountbatten, “Good triumphs over evil every time.” An absolutely WILD thing for a member of the British aristocracy to say, but it’s true four faithfuls managed to get out the traitors and split the winnings. While I don’t like the idea of a lord getting more wealth, nor was I pleased when I found out fellow winner Dolores Catania was a former correction officer, I was happy with this outcome. 1) Because Zac Efron’s brother Dylan played a good game and deserved it, and 2) The fourth winner was former Bachelorette turned lesbian Gabby Windey!

Gabby was an easy player to root for all season and not just because she’s a lesbian. While other people got wrapped up in manipulations, Gabby was fairly consistent in her ability to be both strategic and fair. As a beautiful femme with a sexy rasp, she was underestimated the whole time — except by Dylan who spent most of the season wrongfully convinced she was a traitor — and it was a joy to see her win.

It was also a joy to see her in every episode because she always looked stylish and hot! Especially as the season progressed, Gabby brought out look after look carrying on the fashion mantle after Bob the Drag Queen’s early demise. To celebrate, Gabby’s win here is a ranking of every one of her roundtable looks. The early looks were a lot harder to capture since she was sharing the screen with 20+ other people, but luckily she saved some of the best for last.

11. Roundtable #2

The looks at the bottom of this list aren’t bad, just simple. And, hey, very fair to not go all out every time when you’re also running around Scottish terrain and trying to remember the names of two dozen new people.

10. Traitors selection

That said, I do wonder if Gabby’s looks being simpler toward the beginning was strategic to not attract too much attention. Her entrance/traitors selection roundtable look was very gay girl next door and likely helped her avoid being a target.

9. Roundtable #1

The placement of the white string on the top doesn’t totally work for me but this is cute!

8. Roundtable #5

This sweater looks so cozy.

7. Roundtable #7

Love a simple jacket over a white t-shirt to show you’re gay and mean business.

6. Roundtable #3

Obsessed with the tiny matching argyle shorts paired with the long coat.

5. Roundtable #10

Okay Catwoman !

4. Roundtable #8

It’s cool that this is technically something she could have worn on The Bachelor but it’s different because she’s gay now.

3. Roundtable #4

This denim dress is the kind of outfit that is fashionable on a hot person but would just be ugly on most. And that’s exactly how a hot person should be using their hotness.

2. Roundtable #9

This weird top and tiny leather shorts ensemble really worked for me and it was made even better once it turned into her “date” outfit.

1. Roundtable #6

Call me basic! A femme in a suit is going to get me. But I especially like the boxy fit of this one. She looks like she’s a lesbian mobster or maybe just attending the face-off between The Planet and She Bar.

Congratulations to Gabby Windey who said if she won she’d have the money to marry her girlfriend and who, in fact, did!