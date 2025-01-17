‘The Traitors’ Can’t Produce Its Way Out of Bigotry

Last year, almost everyone I knew watched The Traitors. Every week I logged onto the site formerly known as Twitter to see people gleeful as Parvati Shallow lied and deceived. It seemed exciting for people — to see a recently out queer woman own villainy on TV.

I did not watch the last season of The Traitors.

See, the only thing I knew was Peppermint had been voted a traitor early on despite being a faithful. Eventual winner Trishelle Cannatella had rallied the rest of the cast to vote her out. Why? Some banter about outfits and, ya know, racism and transphobia. Parvati’s triumphs just felt like another reminder of which queer people can out-game the system and which cannot.

The thing about bias is it’s often impossible to prove. Why do we trust people? Why do we like people? Why do we dislike people? Identity and bigotry will almost always play a role even if people are in denial or point to other excuses.

When Bob the Drag Queen was announced as a cast member for the third season of The Traitors (US), it felt like revenge. Another iconic Black Drag Race alum would have the opportunity to avenge her friend. It was a compelling enough narrative to get me to watch. And once Bob was named a traitor my excitement only increased.

Throughout the first three episodes, it was a joy to watch Bob navigate his role as traitor. It was even a delight when Zac Efron’s brother caught on, because Bob used her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to defend herself in a way that was so entertaining most of the cast simply wanted to believe she was telling the truth. When Bob said to Dylan Efron, “you’re just not used to being around people like me,” it sent a message that Dylan should tread carefully if he didn’t want to be accused of bigotry. Sure, Bob was lying. As is her right! I promise for every one time “pulling an identity card” works without cause, it fails with cause a hundred more.

But one cast member didn’t share the same concern. Notorious Survivor contestant Boston Rob decided to turn on his fellow traitor. He decided to lead the charge in a way Dylan wouldn’t and get Bob out due to one tiny comment. And, ya know, racism and homophobia.

Traitors getting out traitors is part of the game. There were things Bob did that made him a target. Sure, yeah, whatever. It is still early in the game for traitors to be turning on each other. And there are mistakes almost every single player has made so far that could’ve made them a target. When Bob was eliminated, everyone breathed a sigh of relief that they hadn’t made the same mistake twice. But they had. It didn’t matter that they were right.

Rob turned on Bob because of bias. He was able to rally the cast due, in part, to bias. As we’ve seen time and again on all of these reality shows, the real world will always seep in. It’s what makes a show like The Traitors so interesting and also often so miserable. The hierarchies of the world are replicated in these microcosms.

And, baby, this is Trump’s America! Bob the Drag Queen was not going to avenge Peppermint. Even though the producers made her a traitor to try and at least give her some power and leverage, she was still booted at the first opportunity by one of her own.

But here’s the thing: She still stole the show. She was by far the best dressed, the funniest, and — even when it was just game play — the most compassionate. She also left sowing the seeds of revenge. She dropped as many clues as possible that Rob was also a traitor and people are already starting to catch on. Being guided by bigotry doesn’t just hurt others, it hurts yourself. Rob making this move was stupid as hell and if there’s any justice it’ll take him down too.

That’s a nice thought, right? It’d be a nicer thought if Trishelle hadn’t won last year. Boston Rob could win. The boring kind of villain wins all the time.

The silver lining cannot be found in the promise of eventual justice, only in the episodes that come before. And, as far as I’m concerned, Rob has already lost. Bob the Drag Queen will always be loved by the people who matter and Boston Rob will always be hated. Even if he gets rid of that stupid fucking hat.

The Traitors US 304 is now streaming on Peacock.