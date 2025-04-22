‘I Met a Lesbian Married to a Man and I’m Confused’

Q:

In LA, met a girl who calls herself a lesbian, though she’s married to and attracted to a heterosexual cis man. I know I shouldn’t care because labels are arbitrary anyways, but doesn’t that kind of defeat the whole purpose of, well, lesbianism?

A:

Once upon a time, I was a lesbian with a boyfriend.

I’ve written about my coming out story in various capacities for this website through the years, but the most honest I ever was about it was in this essay I wrote about horror threequels. For at least half a year, I was an out lesbian with a boyfriend. I came out to him as a lesbian, and we didn’t break up. When we finally did, he was the one who dumped me, not the other way around.

All this to say: I have some personal bias when it comes to reflecting on your advice question, because I’ve been in an identity/relationship situation before that wasn’t entirely legible to people outside of it. My situation in those early days of coming out felt so complicated to me for so long that I often avoided writing about it or even fudged details to hide it. In reality, I don’t owe anyone a perfect explanation of that time in my life and of my decision to come out as a lesbian even when I had a boyfriend. I’ve had people respond with “so you were/are bisexual” and nope! I’m not and never was. I promise I’m not committing bisexual erasure against myself by claiming lesbianism then or now.

On a much more visible level, we have the example of Tricia Cooke, who is married to Ethan Coen and identifies as a lesbian. I’ve observed a lot of hand-wringing and identity policing of Tricia’s life and queerness on social media, especially during the Drive-Away Dolls press tour and following Autostraddle’s own interview with Tricia. But even as a famous person, I don’t think Tricia owes us an explanation of her marriage, her sex life, and how her identity sits inside of this marriage.

It’s not that labels are arbitrary. It’s that they’re personal, complex, and subject to shifts. There are a slew of reasons this girl in LA you met could have a husband. Financial reasons, cultural reasons, logistical reasons. Does her identification of a lesbian with a husband in any way threaten anyone else’s lesbianism? I don’t think so. I know there is a lot of fear around protecting lesbianism as an identity, but so often that fear is rooted, ironically, in heteronormative language and assumptions about gender and sexuality.

Queerness to me does not represent a perfect inverse of straightness but rather a rejection of binaries altogether. We are not the opposite of straight people but rather a complete reimagining of how relationships of all kinds can look and work. So this purpose of lesbianism you mention? It’s a vast and varied purpose, and one person’s relationship/marriage does not defeat it.

Since your question has more to do with someone else rather than yourself, I wonder if there’s some other question beneath the question. Did meeting this woman make you reconsider identity or challenge some of your ways of thought in a way that brought other things to the surface? Why has this stayed with you? If more questions do arise as a result of this self-reflection, you know where to find us.

