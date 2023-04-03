Feature image photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Image // BBC.

Happy Monday and congratulations to the LSU Lady Tigers and their fans for winning the NCAA National Championship! I have created one (1) Pop Culture Fix, which isn’t exactly the same as winning a chip, but is still an accomplishment nonetheless.

+ Jinkx Monsoon, whose run on Chicago recently broke a ten-year box office record, is joining DOCTOR WHO! I am so glad this news broke today because it is too good to have been believed on April Fool’s! She’ll be joining Ncuti Gatwa’s new Doctor. About her role, Jinks said, “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who. Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.” I hope RTD has finally learned his lesson from Torchwood and doesn’t come in murdering anymore queers!

+ Tawny Cypress chatted Yellowjackets, queerness, and the potential of fans hating things about this season of Showtime’s buzzy grizzly hit series.

+ BBC’s A Kind of Spark is groundbreaking in its portrayal of autistic women (and we’re hearing it’s queer!).

+ And here’s the trailer for Single Drunk Female season two.

+ Margaret Cho joins DJ Qualls and Marisé Alvarez in the romantic dark comedy Evilou.

+ grown-ish’s sixth season will be its last.

+ I just found out about this podcast called Hey, Adora from a Twitter buddy. It’s about She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, if you’re missing that ragtag rainbow crew as much as I am.

+ While hosting the Olivier Awards, Hannah Waddingham told Jodie Comer she wishes they could do a Killing Eve reboot together because she wants to be mauled to death by Villanelle.

+ Alison Steadman recalls filming British TV’s groundbreaking lesbian kiss — in 1974.

+ Anwen O’Driscoll stars in a new lesbian romance, You Can Live Forever, which is just the kind of title that makes me think she’s gonna die!

+ Why are queer scripted TV shows disappearing?

+ Ilana Glazer tells LGBTQ+ kids that being queer is “unquestionably beautiful.”