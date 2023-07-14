Data Party! Insights into Nonbinary Readers from the 2022 Reader Survey

Nico: Hello fellow humans and a very happy International Nonbinary People’s Day to all who celebrate! I’m here to introduce this post, which, much like the 2022 Autostraddle Reader Survey, I worked on in collaboration with Riese, a human who loves data. What follows are some data points we found interesting when comparing survey results from our nonbinary readership against the readership as a whole (which includes nonbinary people). For the purposes of defining “nonbinary,” we included all folks who identified as nonbinary, genderqueer, genderfluid, or agender. While I know it’s not perfect and that some people identify with only one of these labels, we felt it was the best way to look at a group of readers who do not identify along the lines of binary gender. I should probably also define “interesting” which is a) something we thought you all would find engaging and b) areas where the results varied significantly between nonbinary readers and the population of survey takers as a whole, because, of course, there were many times where there weren’t notable differences.

Nico: Riese, what do you think of the above results? I suppose I should go back and look at prior years to see if it’s changed at all, but I know you’ve also done that.

Riese: I have! Some of the long-term data is hard to understand clearly because the way we asked about gender has also changed over time — like in 2011, our options were, well, very 2011: female (93%), male (1.45%), transgender (1.72%), genderqueer (8.32%), and “other” (1.75%). In 2016, we introduced language similar to what we’re using now, Now, our non-cis categories are trans woman, trans man, agender, genderqueer/fluid/non-binary woman, genderqueer/fluid/non-binary man, genderqueer/fluid/non-binary person. If we smash those last four identities together into one, we go from 23% under that umbrella in 2016 to 27.3% in 2022. We also added “I don’t know/still figuring it out” in 2022, which 5.8% of survey respondents (including me) picked, so that was a popular addition. A lot of people are on a journey. Another change I noticed is the most popular of the three “genderqueer/fluid/non-binary” options shifting from “genderqueer/fluid/non-binary woman” in 2016 and 2020 to “genderqueer/fluid/non-binary person” in 2022. But in 2020, those categories were already closing in on each other. I think people learned a lot about themselves in those years.

Nico: As a whole, I would say that AS is not very cis, are we? At least not compared to the actual general population.

Riese: So our survey sample is from all over the world, not just the U.S., but we do know that at least according to some studies,1.6% of American adults identify as transgender and/or non-binary, a number that’s even higher in younger populations — 5% of those under 30. A 2021 Williams Institute Study found that 11% of the LGBTQ+ population specifically identifies as non-binary — I think these numbers are changing pretty quickly, so I do consider that 2021 number a bit outdated, but, as you pointed out, 27.3% of our readers identify as outside of the gender binary, so that’s well over double the LGBTQ+ population as a whole, and 31.4% identifying as trans and/or non-binary. That’s not even including the “other” or “don’t know” group.

Nico: I am not super surprised by this, but also want to take a moment to shout out the nonbinary lesbians for anyone and everyone who’s sent us an advice question wondering whether they can still identify as a lesbian if they’re nonbinary or genderqueer or agender or genderfluid. Because you can! There’s nothing stopping these readers, and I hope nothing will stop you! I was kind of surprised to see fewer bisexuals per capita in the nonbinary category, but also, I imagine people are substituting queer for that.

Nico: Absolutely love to see the data bearing out T4T.

Riese: Yes, makes sense!

Nico: Again, not surprised that people who question gender and the performance thereof are also people who are willing or drawn to exploring relationship structures beyond more “traditional” monogamy. Although, monogamy remains the most popular relationship style overall.

Riese: Yes, this has been true historically as well.

Nico: When I saw this, I was like “OVER HALF?!” but yes, we have over half of nonbinary readers identifying as either disabled or “it’s complicated.” I do want to point out that internet lore and apparently also this study have demonstrated that there might be a correlation between neurodivergence and trans and nonbinary gender identities. As someone who has a doctor’s appointment to talk about potentially having ADHD and who knows what next week, I am being read for filth by these survey results, also. Based also on my friend groups and working at Autostraddle, I’m just like, yes, this could be part of the reasoning. I also think that people define being disabled differently, and again, if you’ve done a lot of work to get to know your relationship to gender, perhaps also your body, you might be more likely to learn about any disability(ies) you have, but that is me speculating based on this data. What do you think, Riese?

Riese: Yeah I have a lot of the same questions and theories you do! I’m not sure if I would check “it’s complicated” or “no” for this question personally — I do have fibromyalgia, ADHD and major depressive disorder but I don’t know if any of those things “count,” you know what I mean? It’s difficult to know how specifically people are defining themselves, if people are including mental illness as a disability, because it’s widely true that LGBTQ+ people are more likely to have a mental illness diagnosis. (I also think Autostraddle specifically might have a lot of readers with mental illness diagnoses because it’s something we’ve always prioritized discussing and normalizing on the site.) There’s also just, so much to be discussed when it comes to how your relationship to your body is shaped by a physical disability and then also by a non-“normative” gender identity and how those things overlap or don’t. I also found at least one study showing trans people were twice as likely to have at least one disability than their cisgender counterparts at similar ages.

Riese: Sometimes I forget that I chose this name and it’s not my given name but I did and it isn’t! I sort of changed it around when I realized I was queer.

Nico: Haha Riese I always forget that about you. You might not know it, but Nico is not my given name. This is also unsurprising! Lots of nonbinary people choose names that they feel better reflect their authentic selves and I love that for us. Below is a list of names, in no particular order, that nonbinary people reported choosing for themselves in the survey. Maybe you’re looking for some inspiration? See if you can find yours!

Here’s a list of the chosen names you shared with us

Names indicated by more than one person have a number (x) of people who said they used that name next to it.

Adrian Aicerno ÓCathasaigh Ap Gryffydd Alder AJ (2) Akiva Al (2) Alex (7) Alistair Alixe Alixivy Alyx Amalthea Ames Amren Andy Ang Angie Antonia Apple Ari Arlo Roan Ash Ash Journey Ashur Athena Avery b Bec Benji (2) Bex Bina Bo Bobbi Bowen Bree Bridget Cal Casey Cee (2) CJ Clark Cole Cora Fageaux Crow Dani Danie Danny Dante Dash DC Declan Del Dell Dre Drumlin Dylan E.N. West eL Eli Ellie Ellis (2) Em (2) Emma Erika Hazel Karney Eviah Face Fee Femmaleboss Feyi Fleshie Flórián Florian Ilya Foster Franklyn Grida Hadley Han Harrow Hector idris J (2) Jack Jai Jaime Jake Jamie (2) Jarvis Jasmine Jax Jay (5) JD Jes Jimmy Jonah Jonas Joy Jude Jules Julien Kade Kai Kalirissia Freyadora Zarabella Kasper Kat Kay KC (“Casey”) keith Kellen Kevriel Kit Julian Kj kk Kris (2) Lane Lauren Levi! Liam Lilith Routh Lily Lin Linden Lini Lo Loghan Luca Luka Lux M Mack Macks Maddie Majd Marcie Maren Marin MB Mel (2) Micah (3) Mik Mika Miko Milo (4) Mitchell Mo Mont Moog Morgan (2) Morgan Van Kesteren Moss Nash Nate Nathalie Neri Nic Nico Niko Nix Nono Olive Oliver ollie Oskar Otter Pallas Parker Pepper Perry Pike Psylocke/Tegan/Jamie Quinn Jack Orion Rae Rain (2) Red Reese regi Ren Rex Rex (2) Ricki! Riddhi Riley Rio River (2) Robin (2) Ron. Roni Rose Rousz Ryan Sal Sam (6) Savvy Sawyer Sebastian Seren Shan Shane Shep Shquam Shuli Silver Simon Sirius or Lorcan depending on the spaces I’m in! Skay. Skye Firestone So Sonia Soren Stokes Sully sweet pea Tess Thatcher Theo Theodore Tree V / Venn Vika Violet Watson Will Willa Wren Z (2)

