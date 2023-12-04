Do you want to do something REALLY nice for the witchy and/or romantic Goth and/or person who keeps sending you “Dark Christmas Aesthetic” TikToks in your life? Because while, sure, I can’t argue that many people would love to have another Tarot deck to add to their collection, an unexpected delight can be found in just the right piece of decor. Whether your friend/lover/family member is in their twenties or in their sixties, receiving a gift that can up the ambience of their lived environment on whatever scale or along whatever sensory lines, something that can heighten the sense of seasonality and drama, is sure to delight. Let’s help everyone live deliciously, yeah?

I’ve arranged gifts by budget, so that you can just scroll around for what suits your needs!

Gifts Under $25

Here, we’re hitting three basics. Is your gift recipient someone who is into candles, into scents? I highly recommend Tasseomancer candles, and though I’ve never had the chance to smell their Wassail scent, it seems pitch perfect for setting the scene for the holiday. On the cuter end of the spectrum is a print of the prettiest Yule monster, Mari Lwyd. The pixel art style of the print makes me think of Stardew Valley…but if a magical horse skeleton came to your door in the middle of the night to challenge you to a singing duel! Finally, what is a Yule-esque/Dark Christmas celebration without a little Krampus? Except…we all know someone who LOVES cats. So what about this ornament that combines a vintage style, the season’s favorite flogger AND CATS?

Gifts $26-$50

Under $50 but over $25 is a broad category. We have a candle for those who want their place to constantly smell like they’ve just cracked open the grimoire. Then, we’ve got a sapphic as heck witchy print that is not very Yule-esque, but which will look good all year. Throw some sparkling lights around it when the season hits, if you must!

Now, as for bells, did you know hanging bells on your door is supposed to deter evil and negativity from entering the home? But did you also know that sleigh bells sound gorgeous? Like actual sleigh bells. I have been to this store and jangled these bells and they sound magical. Those ones for kids you see around the holidays have nothing on what actual sleigh bells apparently sound like? Wild to me to learn! Then, we’ve got some much-safer-than-actual LED candles that your gift recipient can clip around their apartment or to a tree to create an old-school feeling. Then, there’s nothing that says cozy for a lot of folks like a puzzle! This one with some mysterious witches in this red, black and white winter scene would definitely cultivate a sense of mystery while slowly coming together on your table.

FINALLY, listen. A black serving board for the charcuterie babe who is going to arrange dark fruits like pomegranate seeds and grapes on it to present a lush, witchy little spread, not just this time of year but all the time? Ideal. Probably.

Gifts $60+

Listen, You and Krampus are in Cahoots, so maybe you want to spend a little extra…

If your darling is going to make their own Mary Lwyd, she’ll be needing a horse skull. It’s just the facts! Or you could get a tealight holder that evokes the forest your loved one longs to live in, in a lone cabin, that the children are afraid of…OR, maybe you want to get back to what is supposedly the origin of Santa Claus’s red and white suit — his association with the amanita mushroom. These are the (psychedelic BUT POISONOUS OKAY DO NOT EAT THESE) fairytale-looking mushrooms that are red with white spots. Whatever you choose, these gifts won’t look out of place year-round because you’re thoughtful is what you are.

Bonus: Stationary and Wrapping

Want to wrap a gift in upsettingly nice paper for $5 or send it along with a Krampus card that says NAUGHTY on it? We’ve got you. Need to gussy up a message or a package? How about these Yule bullet journaling stickers? Save the rest for your actual journal!

WISHING YOU ALL THE BEST YULE!