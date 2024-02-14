No Filter: Cynthia Nixon and Her Pussycat Take a Snow Day

Hi and hello friends, fans, family and folks at home! This is No Filter, the place where I find fun Instagram content from queer celebs and pop it here! For your liking!

And a Happy New Year to my longtime wife and best friend!! (Imaginary)

This is giving Ocean’s 11 remake and frankly I would be into it?

Meg, I cannot thank you enough for keeping us well fed!

Well first things first, this is very sweet! Second, it does seem the slideshow with music format will never die, so deal with that as you must!

*squinting* Megan? Is that you? Banger song choice, even though there is still something uncanny valley about her face!

…Okay!

This whole lewk is a slayyyy and a half!

If King Princess says it’s mountain time, whomst am I to deny?

Face card never declines, etc etc. Oh come on, you know how I feel about her! What more to say!!

Only Janelle would combine space and Super Bowl so seamlessly.

Could a bisexual era be in Ali’s future?? Huge!!!