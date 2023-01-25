No Filter: Chrishell Is Right, Gigi Should Absolutely Be on the Next Season of Selling Sunset

Welcome back to No Filter, the place where I round up the best celesbian content I can find and place it here, all for your happiness!

A show called….*checks notes* The L Word Generation Q is over, perhaps for the season, perhaps forever. Interesting! Never of heard of it, myself!

Seems like the actors had a lot of feelings about it though! Good for them!

Okay all bits aside, I do agree with Chrishell, Gigi should absolutely be on the next season of Selling Sunset. I would pay upwards of $15 to watch her interact with Christine Quinn.

This is very cute and Javicia is still simply one of the prettiest people on the planet!

Renee Rapp is really leaning into a fuck boy energy that I simply like to see!

As the old saying goes, couples that spon together, stay together!

I simply love that Kehlani’s go to flirting move is “I just be looking.”

I love a mother daughter TikTok dance as much as the next internet addled gay, but for me, the most important thing here is Niecy cooking greens for Jessica, per the caption.

I might work hard (I do not) but Miu Miu campaigns work harder!

I personally quite enjoyed Amandla’s Drag Race look, and the fact that she does look a rather lot like a young Ru!

This is still quite simply the most baffling thing I have ever seen with my own two eyes.

This is an appreciation post of Thierry Mugler’s work, a moment to honor a fellow Black trans woman, AND there is a call out for people who have iconic Mugler pieces to reach out for Laverene’s collection? Bravo!

What can I say, I am a child of TLC and Stacy and Carmindy still working together makes me happy!

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 206 articles for us.

