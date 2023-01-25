Welcome back to No Filter, the place where I round up the best celesbian content I can find and place it here, all for your happiness!

A show called….*checks notes* The L Word Generation Q is over, perhaps for the season, perhaps forever. Interesting! Never of heard of it, myself!

Seems like the actors had a lot of feelings about it though! Good for them!

Okay all bits aside, I do agree with Chrishell, Gigi should absolutely be on the next season of Selling Sunset. I would pay upwards of $15 to watch her interact with Christine Quinn.

This is very cute and Javicia is still simply one of the prettiest people on the planet!

Renee Rapp is really leaning into a fuck boy energy that I simply like to see!

As the old saying goes, couples that spon together, stay together!

I simply love that Kehlani’s go to flirting move is “I just be looking.”

I love a mother daughter TikTok dance as much as the next internet addled gay, but for me, the most important thing here is Niecy cooking greens for Jessica, per the caption.

I might work hard (I do not) but Miu Miu campaigns work harder!

I personally quite enjoyed Amandla’s Drag Race look, and the fact that she does look a rather lot like a young Ru!

This is still quite simply the most baffling thing I have ever seen with my own two eyes.

This is an appreciation post of Thierry Mugler’s work, a moment to honor a fellow Black trans woman, AND there is a call out for people who have iconic Mugler pieces to reach out for Laverene’s collection? Bravo!

What can I say, I am a child of TLC and Stacy and Carmindy still working together makes me happy!