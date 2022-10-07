This is coming to you a little late because I got caught up doing what makes me happy — deep diving on which tea leaves might tell us if a character in a movie is going to be gay (this time it’s Michaela Coel’s Aneka, who is gay in the comics, in next month’s Wakanda Forever)

“I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one.” Cherelle Griner sat down with CBS This Morning to talk about BG, and I hope you make time to watch the entire thing. Brittney’s appeal in Russia is slated for October 25th and I know that sharing these updates can make all of us feel small — there is so much out of our control, but if you can please keep Brittney Griner in your hearts. She is not alone. We will not leave her alone.

Cherelle Griner is in the fight of her life to bring home her wife, Brittney Griner, who’s been sentenced to nine years in prison. She fears the worst: “I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one.” pic.twitter.com/WR4fm5RRUt — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 6, 2022

Didn’t want you to miss this small piece of joy: Google Sprinkles Lesbian Pride on ‘Scooby-Doo’ Character Velma

15 LGBTQ Art Shows That Are Spicing Up Global Museums This Fall

A Visual History of WNBA Kicks

How I Got My Job: Creating America’s First Chic Tinned Fish Company (this is about Becca Millstein’s Fishwife, which is also has a discount available to our A+ members via the A+ Marketplace. You can join A+ for $4 a month, support queer indie media, and also get discounts on trendy, small indie brands that are queer, POC, and/or worker owned! How about that!)

Actually, Black Mermaid Folklore Has Been Around Long Before Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Rest Is Resistance. “How to dream your way toward a radically decolonized future.”

More Than Two Dozen Abortion Clinics Closed in the First 100 Days Post-Roe

First: I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Marijuana Possession Under Federal Law. This opened up a lot of discussion in our workplace today (the consensus, which I agree with, is that this is an important first step — and still not enough), and I think it has the potential to be a very big deal depending on what comes next. I’m so happy for the 6,500 people who were convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana, from 1992 to 2021, and thousands more who were convicted of possession in DC, who are finding peace tonight.