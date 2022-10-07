Also.Also.Also: Cherelle Griner Pleads for Brittney, “I Don’t Know if She Has Anything Left in Her Tank”

By

Photo of Brittney Griner by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

This is coming to you a little late because I got caught up doing what makes me happy — deep diving on which tea leaves might tell us if a character in a movie is going to be gay (this time it’s Michaela Coel’s Aneka, who is gay in the comics, in next month’s Wakanda Forever)

Queer as in F*ck You

“I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one.” Cherelle Griner sat down with CBS This Morning to talk about BG, and I hope you make time to watch the entire thing. Brittney’s appeal in Russia is slated for October 25th and I know that sharing these updates can make all of us feel small — there is so much out of our control, but if you can please keep Brittney Griner in your hearts. She is not alone. We will not leave her alone.

Didn’t want you to miss this small piece of joy: Google Sprinkles Lesbian Pride on ‘Scooby-Doo’ Character Velma

15 LGBTQ Art Shows That Are Spicing Up Global Museums This Fall

Saw This, Thought of You

A Visual History of WNBA Kicks

How I Got My Job: Creating America’s First Chic Tinned Fish Company (this is about Becca Millstein’s Fishwife, which is also has a discount available to our A+ members via the A+ Marketplace. You can join A+ for $4 a month, support queer indie media, and also get discounts on trendy, small indie brands that are queer, POC, and/or worker owned! How about that!)

Actually, Black Mermaid Folklore Has Been Around Long Before Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Rest Is Resistance. “How to dream your way toward a radically decolonized future.”

More Than Two Dozen Abortion Clinics Closed in the First 100 Days Post-Roe

Political Snacks

Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Marijuana Possession Under Federal Law. This opened up a lot of discussion in our workplace today (the consensus, which I agree with, is that this is an important first step — and still not enough), and I think it has the potential to be a very big deal depending on what comes next. I’m so happy for the 6,500 people who were convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana, from 1992 to 2021, and thousands more who were convicted of possession in DC, who are finding peace tonight.

Before you go! Did you like what you just read? We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site. Will you be one of the people who do? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+
Related:

Carmen Phillips

Carmen is Autostraddle's Editor-in-Chief and a Black Puerto Rican femme/inist writer. She claims many past homes, but left the largest parts of her heart in Detroit, Brooklyn, and Buffalo, NY. There were several years in her early 20s when she earnestly slept with a copy of James Baldwin’s “Fire Next Time” under her pillow. You can find her on twitter, @carmencitaloves.

Carmen has written 502 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!