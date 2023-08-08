I spent the weekend reuniting with some friends in Philly, and it was so restorative <3.

Queer as in F*ck You

Paris Is Burning Icon Carmen Xtravaganza Passes Away At 62. House of Xtravaganza, which ballroom icon and trans activist Carmen Xtravaganza joined in the early 80s, announced Carmen’s passing early this weekend. The tribute posted on Instagram chronicles many of her major accomplishments, including the groundbreaking Village Voice cover story she was featured in in 1988, which was the first mainstream media coverage of NYC ballroom. Carmen famously made a very memorable appearance in Paris Is Burning, but her legacy of course is about so much more than that film. She founded a Spanish chapter of House of Xtravaganza, and she was inducted into the Ballroom Hall of Fame in 1999. As she stated in a 2013 interview with TransGriot, she often called for coalitions between ballroom spaces and trans activism spaces. Last month, Carmen posted on Facebook about her stage four cancer.

Revisit her indelible Paris Is Burning moment:

Revisit her appearance in the 2005 documentary How Do I Look:

Revisit the aforementioned Village Voice cover story:

Rest In Power, Carmen Xtravaganza A legendary figure in ballroom and in nightlife internationally. In 1988, ballroom was covered in mainstream media for the first time in Village Voice: Carmen’s face fronted that issue. https://t.co/JfdEc1QGhK pic.twitter.com/5qKX7KI4I4 — a soakin clock (@MikelleStreet) August 5, 2023

This was published back in June, but it’s worth revisiting: From Underground Subculture to Global Phenomenon: An Oral History of Ballroom Within Mainstream Culture. And a related retrospective read: The Historic, Mainstream Appropriation of Ballroom Culture.

Black Trans Activist Dominique Morgan Just Had an Omaha Street Named in Her Honor.

A Family Caught Up in Missouri’s Fight over Transgender Issues Moves Out of State.

In another blow to trans rights in sports: British Rowing Bans Transgender Athletes in Women’s Races.

Becoming Others: Enacting the Transness of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando.

As a Trans Woman Sailing Around the World, Storms Are the Least of Her Worries.

Saw This, Thought of You

The Steamiest Romance Novels Written By Black Authors.

While we’re on the literature beat: Dear Pulitzer Prizes: It’s Time to Recognize Literature by Noncitizens.

The FDA Has Approved the First-Ever Pill for Postpartum Depression.

Political Snacks

DeSantis’s AP Psychology Ban: The “Don’t Say Gay” Successor You Were Warned About.

House Republicans Are Adding Dozens of Anti-LGBTQ+ Measures to Must-Pass Bills.

One More Thing

I enjoyed this political cartoon from The Nation, even though it’s a bummer! I Scream.

And now, a poem: