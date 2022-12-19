Y’all I got my wife the most fun stocking stuffer for Christmas this year. She gets her best writing ideas in the shower so I bought her some WATERPROOF notepads and pens like what park rangers use in all-weather so she can make notes when she’s showering! Anyhoodle, happy holigays and here’s your first Pop Culture Fix of the week.

+ On Instagram, Brittney Griner posted the sweetest photos of her homecoming with her wife, Cherelle, and also the news that she absolutely plans to play this WNBA season. She thanked Cherelle and all of the activists and lawyers who worked to get her home from her wrongful imprisonment in Russia, and closed with: “I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.” Sending you all our love always, BG, and we can’t wait to see you back on the court!

+ One single piece of good news from HBO in 2022: They’ve renewed Sort Of.

+ Update! Two pieces (only!) of good news from HBO in 2022: The Sex Lives of College Girls has also been renewed.

+ Also renewed? Yellowjackets for a third season already!

+ Apple TV+ has ordered a Mythic Quest spinoff from Ashly Burch.

+ The CW will launch Gotham Knights on March 14th.

+ Here’s the red band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina season two.

+ Why no singer has replaced Lady Gaga.

+ How The White Lotus breaks all the norms of straight sex culture.

+ The golden age of the streaming wars has ended.

+ Aisha Dee is heading back to TV in Fox’s Accused.

+ And here’s Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jenna Ortega in the Scream 6 teaser trailer.