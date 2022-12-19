Pop Culture Fix: Brittney Griner Says She’s Absolutely Playing This WNBA Season

By

Feature image photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Y’all I got my wife the most fun stocking stuffer for Christmas this year. She gets her best writing ideas in the shower so I bought her some WATERPROOF notepads and pens like what park rangers use in all-weather so she can make notes when she’s showering! Anyhoodle, happy holigays and here’s your first Pop Culture Fix of the week.

+ On Instagram, Brittney Griner posted the sweetest photos of her homecoming with her wife, Cherelle, and also the news that she absolutely plans to play this WNBA season. She thanked Cherelle and all of the activists and lawyers who worked to get her home from her wrongful imprisonment in Russia, and closed with: “I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.” Sending you all our love always, BG, and we can’t wait to see you back on the court!

+ One single piece of good news from HBO in 2022: They’ve renewed Sort Of.   

+ Update! Two pieces (only!) of good news from HBO in 2022: The Sex Lives of College Girls has also been renewed.

+ Also renewed? Yellowjackets for a third season already!

+ Apple TV+ has ordered a Mythic Quest spinoff from Ashly Burch.

+ The CW will launch Gotham Knights on March 14th.

+ Here’s the red band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina season two.

+ Why no singer has replaced Lady Gaga.

+ How The White Lotus breaks all the norms of straight sex culture.

+ The golden age of the streaming wars has ended.

+ Aisha Dee is heading back to TV in Fox’s Accused.

+ And here’s Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jenna Ortega in the Scream 6 teaser trailer.

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

Heather has written 1505 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!