Pizza for dinner! And whatever I know its small — but I cannot wait.

Queer as in F*ck You

Cherelle Griner Encourages People to Write Brittney Griner Letters: “Be Her Strength” I will be doing this immediately. Here’s where you can, too. I feel like so many of the news updates that we get about Brittney Griner can feel overwhelming and action-less, but this is something tangible. We know — because it’s been reported multiple times now — that BG feels alone, that she worries about having been forgotten in Russia. She doesn’t have to. You can send her a quick note, a letter, some love. It will make a difference, that I promise you. (And while you have out your stamps, you can send some quick notes to our incarcerated queer fam in the United States who could also use the love and reminders that they aren’t alone. It also sends a reminder to the guards in charge in those prisons that there’s people outside watching, which provides safety. So do that, too!)

And here’s some more Brittney Griner Updates:

Tokyo Issues Long-Awaited Same-Sex Partnership Certificates

Elon Musk’s Twitter Already Looks Grim for the LGBTQ Community

King Princess had a Tiny Desk concert!

I assume it goes without saying, but in this house we listen to trans kids when they tell us who they are, and we protect and give love to Zaya Wade.

Dwyane Wade Responds To Ex-Wife’s Objection To Zaya’s Name And Gender Change, a hearing for the case is set for December 12.

And for just lil post-Halloween fun, here’s a queer expert talking vampires and pop culture 🧛

Saw This, Thought of You

From Darcy: “This is fine dot gif”

Why Everybody You Know Is Sick Right Now. “What’s behind the early surge in RSV and flu — and what’s to come.”

Afro-Latina Representation is Increasing, But Not For Dark-Skinned Black Women

I am unspeakably mad about this, and I have been unspeakably mad about this all day. Why On Earth Is Johnny Depp in the Fenty Show?

Political Snacks

‘It’s Over’: Jair Bolsonaro Reportedly Accepts Defeat in Brazil Election. Congratulations to Brazil!

Republicans Are Spending Millions on Election Ads Attacking Trans Kids (extremely related: Florida Takes Next Step to Ban Gender-Affirming Treatments for Kids)

