Tonight is the Golden Globes — hosted by Jerrod Charmichael, c’mon Black gays — so it’s time to do this little linky link round up, so that I can close out of work and engage in my favorite time-honored awards season activity:

A gif of Issa Rae at the 2017 Emmys red carpet saying "I'm rooting for everyone Black"

Said what I said.

Saw This, Thought of You

I’m seriously thinking about taking this challenge! The goal of the Free Black Women’s Library Challenge is to read 25 books written by Black women and/or Black nonbinary writers by December 31st, 2023. There’s a variety of categories that you’re supposed to read from, including science-fiction, queer books, books written by an author from the Caribbean, books that deal with disability or neurodivergence, books written by activists, books that take place in your hometown, and a lot more. I found it insomnia scrolling (New Year’s habits be damned) and I haven’t been able to put it down.

I hope that someone seeing this can’t put it down, either.

Consider Drugs and Surgery Early for Obesity in Kids, New Guidelines Say: “Waiting Doesn’t Work.” As a former fat kid who grew up to be a fat adult, THIS MAKES ME SO ANGRY — THERE ARE NOT WORDS FOR HOW ANGRY IT MAKES ME (we have something about it coming up in the works, be on the lookout later this month!)

NWSL Issues Lifetime Bans to Coaches at Center of Abuse Reports. “Paul Riley, Christy Holly, Rory Dames and Richie Burke have been barred permanently, and the league also issued further fines and suspensions.”

The Hottest Gen Z Gadget Is a 20-Year-Old Digital Camera. This sense a lot of us in the Autostraddle Slack looking for our old digital point-and-shoot photos! I found mine from college and immediately closed them out, because they’re all “straight” and painful. Nico pointed out that the quality on those 00s digital cameras was not great, and friends… they are not wrong! But I’m still a little bummed I got rid of mine along the way.

Queer as in F*ck You

Featuring Autostraddle’s own Meg Jones Wall and friend of Autostraddle Jenna Kadlec, being happy gay and in love in the New York Times 💕 How an Astrologer Spends Her Sundays

Want to Understand LGBTQ Life in America? Go to Alabama. Laneia would like you to know that “the assistant director of magic city acceptance center — Lauren Jacobs — used to write for us!” (speaking of Autostraddle connections!) (Also.Also.Also! I hope you read this because it’s important and the way that far too many gays in big Northern cities write off the South is extremely not OK with me)

Some Trans People Are Preparing to Flee the US and Seek Asylum Abroad.”All you need to do is look at the news and see how bad it’s going to get.”

DeSantis Moves to Turn a Progressive Fla. College Into a Conservative One — if you remember X González’s essay in The Cut from last week, you’ll remember how transformational New College was for them, and of course one week later… we get this news.

Some news from England, Census Data Reveals LGBT+ Populations for First Time

Political Snacks

What Banning Noncompetes Could Mean for the US Workforce. “Lina Khan’s FTC wants to change how we think about anti-competitive behavior.”

1 Comment

  1. when i saw the headline about the obesity guidelines i was overcome with such instantaneous rage that my vision greyed out. obesity in of itself is NOT unhealthy!! and giving literal, actual children surgery or medication to treat a thing that is simply the way many bodies exist is horrifying!

    also what a double standard from the right? if a trans kid wants blockers or surgery they’re too young to know what’s good for them, or they’re desecrating god’s gift, but fat kids? fuck fat kids

    ALSO ALSO ALSO i would like to state for the record that one of the reasons that i was able to make peace with my fatness despite Everything The Media Says is that my family doctor as a kid never stigmatized weight or implied that fatness caused my health problems

