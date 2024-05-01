Welcome back to No Filter, and happy best month ever! (Yes, I was born in May.) What is No Filter, you ask? Why, it’s the place where I put all the best content from Instagram from some of our favorite famous queers! Let’s rock and roll!

Lena, I need that sweater so bad you don’t even KNOW. Also please tell Debbie I said hello!

New Kehlani video, and those visuals are giving huge Missy Elliott’s “Supa Dupa Fly,” which I love!

Shoutout to this Billie Eilish era.

They are too in love! It hurts my feelings!

Ali please I beg of you, gimme all the outfits you got! I need them and for a good reason; I promise!

Hard launch? Soft launch?

Welcome to No Filter, Sophia! Thrilled to have you here!

Alright Keke, you have taken this Angela Basset impression too far! You must be stopped.

It is really shocking how 94% of my life feels so much easier right now and it is simply due to the sun!!

Let’s talk about how much I personally needed to see this — it was a lot.

https://www.instagram.com/cynthiaenixon/reel/C6Mx8E1vK4P/

Cynthia Nixon, I love you!!

I went to my first Ren Faire last fall and this…did not happen to me? No fair??

This is possibly my favorite picture ever. I don’t know what it is, but eye personally cannot stop giggling.

We are in a new and thrilling time of a lot frozen candy? I, like Kirsten, prefer a chew tbh!

Thank you for these gifts, Hacks Season 3 press tour!

A human mic stand…let’s hear it for human innovation.