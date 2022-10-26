Here you go! One pipin’ hot Pop Culture Fix for your Wednesday!

+ Okay so! Javicia Leslie, our Batwoman, is coming back to the Arrowverse for the final season of The Flash to play a “mystery role.” Entertainment Weekly says that “details about her role and how many episodes Leslie will appear in are being kept top secret for now” — but our super sleuths Carmen and Valerie figured out exactly who she’ll be playing. It’s going to be — SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER — Red Death, which, um, should be interesting? I swear to Beebo they better not tarnish Ryan Wilder’s legacy IN ANY WAY. Also, though, I will be so so glad to see Javicia back on my TV where she belongs.

+ Country singer Chely Wright reveals the advice Leslie Jordan gave her the night before she came out. Related: Queer fans mourn Leslie Jordan, a symbol of a ‘lost generation’ of gay men.

+ Los Espookys is perfect for Halloween — and all year round.

+ Drag Race star Eureka O’Hara opens up about her mental health and her sexuality.

+ Phoebe Bridgers is on the cover of Teen Vogue talking about abortion, Me Too, the misogyny of the music industry, and the importance of queer representation. This is an excellent quote: “Bridgers has spoken to many outlets about her affection for her fans, many of whom are young and queer. She told the Tampa crowd, ‘I like going to places with an especially f**ked-up government, because the youth is so angry and cool.'”

+ Sam Smith is speechless and overwhelmed as Unholy becomes their first #1 hit.

+ The 1991 pop sci-fi queer fantasy Flaming Ears has been newly restored in 4K and will land next month.

+ Listening in at the New York Film Festival.

+ Midori Francis covers In Style this week, talking about her role on Grey’s Anatomy, Sandra Oh’s influence, and queer rep on-screen.

“I think that the more that we can show all different types of people falling in love, making mistakes, being attached to the plot — when they become the main character, you’re forced to empathize with them,” she explains. “If it’s placing somebody in a corner into this small role, like a queer person and an Asian person, it’s very easy to keep whatever idea or bias you have against them in your head. I think it’s [about] just building these strong bonds of empathy between all of us.”

+ An A+ member wrote into the A+ Inbox and asked me to share this petition with you; it’s to save Paper Girls.

+ Lots of queer faves leading the nominations for both the Gotham Awards and the People’s Choice Awards.

+ And finally, some Brittani Nichols links! First, an interview over at Shondaland about writing on Abbott Elementary. And second, an appearance on June Thomas’ Working podcast!