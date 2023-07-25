It is my first summer in central Florida, and I was not prepared for it to be HOTTER than South Florida! That ocean breeze was doing the WORK, and I miss her!!!! Hope you’re staying cool wherever you are!

Queer as in F*ck You

How the Indigo Girls Brought Barbie ‘Closer to Fine’. Raise your hand if you screamed for EVERY needledrop of “Closer to Fine” in Barbie! I really enjoyed this story about the cultural legacy of the hit song but also the long history of the Indigo Girls being mocked and disparaged for being lesbians. The band has been forced into this space of being synonymous with a specific brand of stereotypical lesbianism, a lazy joke told far too often. The song’s prominence in Barbie indeed feels like vindication for longtime fans of their music. “You don’t imagine a folk lesbian duo to be in this hot-pink Barbie movie,” comedian and Indigo Girls superfan Tig Notaro told the New York Times. “Kind of just selfishly and personally, I feel like, ‘Yeah, we were onto something all these years,’ you know? It’s validating. Obviously it’s been a huge hit forever, but this is so next level.”

They Checked Out Pride Books in Protest. It Backfired. Librarians are at the forefront of the current culture wars!!!!! You should look into seeing how to support your local libraries in these times, especially if your library hosts drag story others or other programming that might require counter measures to right-wing protesting. The way this community in California rose up in the face of an attempted protest against LGBTQ+ books is inspiring.

Saw This, Thought of You

Political Snacks

One More Thing

