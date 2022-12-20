NUTURE ME! 36 Seconds of Aubrey Plaza Basically Saying “Mommi? Sorry.”

By

I’m back and I have more Aubrey Plaza news! Well, this time its not “news” it’s more like vapid fluff that we have all deemed very important and fun on this Tuesday and now I am going to write about it to make you smile!

Yesterday, Drew Barrymore dropped a video from her “Drews News Podcast” where she had a quick interview with Aubrey Plaza! It’s basically a bite-sized moment where she and a guest talk about news headlines and have a little chat about it all. They talked about White Lotus and the theme song being played in clubs, human connection, Aubrey’s upcoming projects, and the clip that has gone viral — Aubrey doting on Drews’s mum skills and asking her to be her mommy.

The viral clip in question (tweeted out by @olivialilymarks) is 36 seconds long and has since sent le$beans, dykes, queer babes, and everyone else into a tizzy!

Handsome & Incredible Writer Meecham (who I’m very excited to meet this year at Sundance btw!) then dropped this tweet, which is how I found it:

EYE AGREE AND EYE SHALL EXPLAIN FROM MY POV!

I feel (shout out to my therapist) that Aubrey is wildly aware of how we (lé dykes) feel about her. She has made it clear in interviews where she points out that she knows how we felt about her character arc in Happiest Season and has even given subtle nods acknowledging the WILD things said about her on lesbian twitter and sapphic TikTok — SHE KNOWS THAT WE DIG HER and is going along for the ride. She is toying with us in the best way possible and probably scrolling away as we speak with a slightly creepy smirk on her face enjoying it all.

Drew Barrymore and Aubrey Plaza talking on Drew's podcast

It’s all in good fun, the interview was cute, and here are the gems I think the gays are salivating over:

  • “Be my mommy.”
  • “Put me to bed. Ughhhh put me to bed.”
  • “NURTURE ME. NOURISH ME”
  • “I know you do.”

Please watch the whole video ‘cos it’s actually really cute AND there is a bonus moment from 10:15 to 10:21 where Aubrey once again was like “Wow this person is amazing”.

Anyway, happy Tuesday, and cheers to all of you with mommi issues including Aubrey. CELEBS — THEY ARE JUST LIKE US!!

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 224 articles for us.

3 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!