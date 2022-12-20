NUTURE ME! 36 Seconds of Aubrey Plaza Basically Saying “Mommi? Sorry.”

I’m back and I have more Aubrey Plaza news! Well, this time its not “news” it’s more like vapid fluff that we have all deemed very important and fun on this Tuesday and now I am going to write about it to make you smile!

Yesterday, Drew Barrymore dropped a video from her “Drews News Podcast” where she had a quick interview with Aubrey Plaza! It’s basically a bite-sized moment where she and a guest talk about news headlines and have a little chat about it all. They talked about White Lotus and the theme song being played in clubs, human connection, Aubrey’s upcoming projects, and the clip that has gone viral — Aubrey doting on Drews’s mum skills and asking her to be her mommy.

The viral clip in question (tweeted out by @olivialilymarks) is 36 seconds long and has since sent le$beans, dykes, queer babes, and everyone else into a tizzy!

Losing my mind over this conversation between Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore pic.twitter.com/Z69YxLQj7S — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) December 19, 2022

Handsome & Incredible Writer Meecham (who I’m very excited to meet this year at Sundance btw!) then dropped this tweet, which is how I found it:

I’m gonna say this again…Aubrey Plaza is to women what Oscar Isaac is to men. And I’m NOT explaining pic.twitter.com/T9UVg6ZnUR — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) December 20, 2022

EYE AGREE AND EYE SHALL EXPLAIN FROM MY POV!

I feel (shout out to my therapist) that Aubrey is wildly aware of how we (lé dykes) feel about her. She has made it clear in interviews where she points out that she knows how we felt about her character arc in Happiest Season and has even given subtle nods acknowledging the WILD things said about her on lesbian twitter and sapphic TikTok — SHE KNOWS THAT WE DIG HER and is going along for the ride. She is toying with us in the best way possible and probably scrolling away as we speak with a slightly creepy smirk on her face enjoying it all.

It’s all in good fun, the interview was cute, and here are the gems I think the gays are salivating over:

“Be my mommy.”

“Put me to bed. Ughhhh put me to bed.”

“NURTURE ME. NOURISH ME”

“I know you do.”

Please watch the whole video ‘cos it’s actually really cute AND there is a bonus moment from 10:15 to 10:21 where Aubrey once again was like “Wow this person is amazing”.

Anyway, happy Tuesday, and cheers to all of you with mommi issues including Aubrey. CELEBS — THEY ARE JUST LIKE US!!