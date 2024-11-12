‘Arcane’ is Back With Gay Angst, Epic Fights, and Stunning Animation

This review contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Netflix’s Arcane season two, especially as it pertains to its queer characters.

After three long years, Arcane is back, and season two isn’t pulling any punches. Literal or figurative. The first three episodes dropped on Netflix, and were already deliciously and tragically gay, so I (Valerie Anne) am here with Nic to discuss all of our thoughts and feelings, especially as they relate to Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), Caitlyn (Katie Leung), Jinx (Ella Purnell), and all of their complex interpersonal relationships as we head into the second and final season of this epic animated series.

Let’s start general: What are your feelings about these first three episodes of season two overall?

Nic: Oh we are SO BACK, baby! That new title sequence hit and it’s possible my soul levitated out of my body. I can’t believe it’s been 3 years since we last had this animated masterpiece on our screens. One thing about me is I love a video game adaptation, but the difference between this and say, The Last of Us, is that I had no experience with the League of Legends game before watching season one of Arcane. In fact, I still don’t! But I immediately fell in love with this world, with the animation, and with the nuanced portrayals of characters dealing with trauma in the middle of a literal war. So far, season two is giving everything I fell in love with and then some.

Valerie: I also am not familiar with the League of Legends, but there are definitely some moments in montages or new character or faction intros that feel like they’re probably references to the games. I still appreciate them as fun worldbuilding moments without the context, but I do hope they’re exciting for people who played the game!

Nic: The first episode of season two packed an emotional punch and the hits just kept coming. They continue to showcase grief and trauma and how they affect each character differently. Each of the first three episodes felt like a mini-movie, the needle drops are as dope as ever, and That Fight sequence in episode 3?! Start the “For Your Consideration” campaign RIGHT NOW! There are a few things that I admittedly struggled with, namely Vi as a cop, but even that has its own complexities. I’m having a (mostly) great time is what I’m saying.

Valerie: I agree about each episode feeling like a mini-movie. They really hit the ground running, and at the end of the first episode, I knew this season wasn’t going to let up. I also agree about how stunning the animation is. That’s the thing that always struck me most about this show, if I’m being honest. I love the characters and I’m intrigued by the story, but most of all it’s just so VISUALLY amazing that I can’t tear my eyes away. It’s one of the few shows I don’t watch while also playing a mobile game, because I want to see every moment. The funeral scene being all black and white except for Vi and Caitlyn, the comic-book style montages, and like you said, the fight scenes. Perfection. I’m glad the music remained so good this season. “Heavy is the Crown” is such a perfect Caitlyn song (which makes sense, as it was written about her), as we see her already starting to get crushed by her responsibilities in these first three episodes. Her moment in the new opening credits where she brings her hands to her face and her shadow looks like she has a crown on just adds to this. Also in the opening credits, Caitlyn and Vi coming together and being blown apart feels very apropos of their journey this season so far.

Speaking of Caitlyn and Vi: in 201, they have some important moments together. For example, right after the funeral, when Caitlyn offers Vi a spot on the Piltover Enforcers, and later when Vi ultimately accepts. What did you think of those scenes?

Valerie: Neither one of these women are particularly good at sharing their feelings. Caitlyn is buttoned up about hers, Vi channels hers through her fists. So those quiet moments together where they’re really connecting in this first episode of the season were so good. My heart melted a little when Caitlyn collapsed into Vi’s arms and Vi almost didn’t know what to do, because it had been so long since someone came to her for comfort.

Nic: Oof, yes! Caitlyn initially forgoing words in favor of physical comfort from Vi nearly broke me for that exact reason. In the scene immediately after the title sequence, there’s this look of both helplessness and hurt on Vi’s face as she watches Cait pay respects to her mother. The sister she loved (loves?) is single-handedly responsible for Caitlyn’s pain. They’re both reeling from Jinx’s attack and both feeling loss, but they’re experiencing that loss in completely different ways. While Vi is coming to terms with the idea that the sister she knows is gone, Cait’s grief over her mother’s death informs nearly every decision she makes including asking Vi to wear the symbol of the very people who killed her parents. And I don’t think Caitlyn was intentionally callous with her request; she recognizes and apologizes for it later in the episode. In her mind she just doesn’t have any other options. What you said about their quiet moments really hit for me too. When Caitlyn breaks down about filling the hole her mother’s death left behind, Vi quietly lets it happen before providing her own experience because if there’s anyone uniquely qualified to give Caitlyn advice in this situation, it’s Vi.

Nic: I keep wondering what it was that ultimately led Vi to accept Caitlyn’s offer. Do you have any thoughts on that?

Valerie: I was also wondering that, because like you, I don’t love that they’re BOTH now Fantasy Cops; I was kind of hoping it would go the other way and Caitlyn would join Vi in an underground rebellion instead. Where I’ve landed is that I think Vi is desperate. She wants to stop Jinx from hurting anyone else, because she feels responsible for Powder becoming Jinx, and is taking on the guilt of Jinx’s actions, because she’s her big sister. And also, perhaps driving her even more than that, Caitlyn is all Vi has left. Her blood family is all dead or evil, her found family is either gone or underground. So I think there’s a bit of desperation, to stop Jinx AND to keep Caitlyn close, no matter the cost.

Jinx is in a very different place this season than she was last season. What do you think of what has become of her, especially now that it seems she may have a little Powder of her own?

Nic: Much like Caitlyn and Vi, Jinx is navigating her own grief with the loss of her father figure, Silco. In true Arcane form, the visuals literally paint a sad but gorgeous image of Jinx feeling unmoored without someone to follow.

Nic: She’s scared and in contrast with unlikely ally Sevika, she’s ready to burn it all down rather than mobilize against topside. It’s hard to say that any part of Jinx’s emotional journey is a “favorite”, what with the trauma of it all, but the implications of her taking Isha under her wing have me excited to see how that all plays out especially since Isha essentially saves Jinx’s life in the fight against CaitVi. Jinx doesn’t even seem to fully understand what’s happening when Isha jumps to protect her; so similarly to Vi’s surprise when Caitlyn falls into her arms in episode one.

Valerie: I agree that Jinx’s grief is being portrayed beautifully. She’s truly alone for the first time in her life; she went right from her parents to Vander and Vi to Silco, so this is her first time not having anyone to look to. And she’s starting to resemble more of the Powder we once knew. What I think is really interesting about her working with Sevika is that for the first time, she’s not working FOR someone, she’s not a sidekick or assistant or puppet; she’s working WITH someone, even if it’s somewhat begrudgingly on both sides.

As for Isha (I’m glad you said her name, because I sure didn’t know it), all I can see is Powder. This is a kid who is vulnerable and alone, and has latched on to Jinx. She doesn’t see someone evil, she just sees the person who saved her life; she can still see the good in Jinx, as sometimes only little kids can. What’s more, she sees Jinx as capable, as powerful. Which is all little Powder ever wanted. To be seen, to be useful, to be needed. Jinx has an opportunity here: she can be like Silco, use this as an opportunity to mold someone in her image and do her dirty work for and with her, or she can be like Vander and put down the metaphorical gauntlets and choose to take care of this child instead of continuing on her rampage. It will be really interesting which way this goes, because you’re right, she seemed as surprised as Vi that this little girl was willing to kill or die for her.

Valerie: Also, this goes back to the animation mostly, but you mentioning Jinx and Sevika working together reminded me: there’s a moment in the alley fight, after Jinx gives Sevika her new arm. Sevika’s arm starts, essentially, barking, and Sevika gives Jinx a look that says “really?” and Jinx gives her a little half-smirk, half-shrug in response and like…this is a cartoon?? I feel like such nuanced non-verbal communication shouldn’t even be possible, AND YET. It struck me as one of those moments where I almost forgot the show was animated. Brava to everyone involved.

Vi and Caitlyn went on another mission together in 203, which was quite different from their mission in the first season. What are your feelings about the general Caitlyn/Vi vibes from that episode? (I meant this as “in general” but at the end we did get a little General Caitlyn.)

Nic: There’s a lot about CaitVi in these three episodes that I loved: their vulnerability with each other, the soft intimate moments in between intense violence and fighting, letting each other feel whatever they needed without judgment. And at the same time, so much about CaitVi’s dynamic feels flipped from season one. When we were texting about this, you said something about their season one and season two selves just missing each other that I hope you can elaborate on here. It hit exactly on what gave me a bit of pause around their interactions.

All of that said, and I SWEAR I don’t mean to be a Negative Nancy about it, but I’m so worried about Caitlyn promising Vi that she won’t change especially given the 180 that she’s done since last season. Vi finally let herself be vulnerable with Caitlyn after everyone else in her life changed around her; I just want Caitlyn to be careful with our girl’s heart!

Valerie: Yeah, what I said was I think season one Vi and season two Caitlyn would have gotten along, burned the world down, and fucked a lot. Season two Vi and season one Caitlyn could have joined forces and passion and changed the world for the better. But just like season one Caitlyn and season one Vi, their season two selves keep missing each other. They have the same goal, in a way, but different motivations, and different tactics, and I worry it will end up severing their connection. Because you’re right; Vi asked her not to change on her like Powder changed to Jinx, but she’s watching it happen. Vi knows the woman she met who she called Cupcake would NEVER have risked a child’s life, no matter how confident she was that she could make the shot. I think Vi is evolving and Caitlyn is devolving and it’s hurting my heart to watch Vi look at Caitlyn like maybe she doesn’t know her as well as she thought she did.

That kiss though…

Valerie: I will not lie to you, I’ve been waiting for that kiss for so long and it was so satisfying. They’ve done so much gentle touching, hand grazing, face caressing, and then with things being Very Bad right from the outset, I was a little afraid it was never going to happen. So I was beyond happy it did, so soft amidst so much violence. And then the beat of silence, and the clunk of Vi’s gauntlet hitting the ground before they wrapped their arms around each other was :chef’s kiss:.

Nic: I completely agree!! It felt earned and so right for the two of them at that moment. And the way Vi waited and let Caitlyn be the one to fully lean in first; she was waiting for this as much as we were!

We’ve been focusing on Jinx, Vi, and Caitlyn (and rightly so), but Is there anything else about the rest of the show you want to talk about?

Valerie: I’m going to be honest with you, and I do believe this is an unpopular opinion, but I don’t really care about Jayce anymore? I don’t know when exactly it happened, if I’m being honest. I am a little curious about Viktor becoming some kind of HexTech Jesus, though. And I feel invested in the survival of Ekko’s little commune, so I hope Heimerdinger can help him with that. I also love the dynamic between Mel and Ambessa, as someone who is drawn to stories about mommy issues. I knew Ambessa was up to no good, but I admit, even I was surprised she was behind the attack at the memorial. I hope Mel manages to take down her mother, because I don’t love that Warmonger Mommi over there is manipulating our Caitlyn into leaning into her more bloodthirsty impulses.

Valerie: Also, fun fact, when I was looking up the cast to make sure I was spelling names correctly, I realized that the cute little Bunny girl who was helping Mel is voiced by Eve Lindley, the trans actress who played Hot Carla in Mr. Robot.

Nic: Okay I’m so glad you mentioned the “everything else” about these episodes because while we’re mostly all about that gay, I’m SO invested in Mel and Ambessa’s relationship. “Warmonger Mommi” is perfect and I will be using that forever! Real talk though, I agree that I want to see Mel take down her mother. Ambessa is such an interesting antagonist to me and I hope that her motivations behind the attack and in pushing Caitlyn further into her quest for vengeance turn out to be more than just “I love war!”

Valerie: As much as “I love war!” made me laugh, I do think there’s something there. She has Secrets: the real reason she came to Piltover in the first place, and maybe what really happened to her son.

Nic: One of the introductions I’m sure gamers expected but that was new and exciting for me was the Black Rose sect of witches (?). I’m still on an Agatha All Along high so perhaps that’s fueling this excitement, but I was captivated by them both times they were represented on screen. Their powers were visually stunning and frankly I need to know every last thing about them thank you so much.

Okay let’s wrap things up: How were you feeling toward the end of episode three, and what are you hoping for or predicting for the rest of the season?

Nic: Caitlyn and Vi’s interaction at the end of episode three felt SO reminiscent of Powder and Vi’s interaction at the end of episode three of season one. Cait lashes out like Vi did when she called Powder a jinx, and it punched me right in the gut.

Valerie: UGH yes. “It’s her blood In your veins.” “Then why are you the one acting like her?” HURT SO BAD. (Even though, IN VI’S DEFENSE, she did let Caitlyn take that first shot. It’s not Vi’s fault Jinx is crafty and was using mirror tricks.)

Nic: My hope is that Caitlyn and Vi can find their way back after, like you said, just missing each other. I’d also love to see more scenes with Jinx and Vi together; they’ve both become versions of themselves the other doesn’t recognize and I want to see them hash out the feelings of betrayal they have for each other. And as much as Chaos Jinx is fun to watch, my one wish for her is to find her peace among that chaos.

Valerie: One thing I hope is that Vi can reel Caitlyn back in. She missed the signs with Powder, didn’t see how desperate she was for attention and acceptance, and couldn’t prevent her from turning into Jinx. She probably spent their years apart thinking about all the ways she could have changed that; if she hadn’t walked away from Powder in that moment, if she had invited her on that last mission in the first place, things she would have said if she had found her before she was arrested, etc. Vi is seeing the signs this time, the bloodlust in Caitlyn’s eyes, the recklessness, and she’s already started to try to talk some sense into her, to keep her from going down a dark path. I just hope she can reach her in time.

Arcane is streaming on Netflix.