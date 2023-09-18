Here’s your Monday Pop Culture Fix, my friends! I hope your day is as wonderful as you are!
+ Buffy cast set to reunite on Audible for a new Spike-centric tale set 20 years after the finale. The story was written by Amber Benson, directed by Amber Benson, and will also star Amber Benson!
+ Suranne Jones’ Vigil has sold to Peacock for a second season.
+ Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween has announced its spooky October line-up.
+ Lorraine Hansberry’s queer archive.
+ Exploring sexual politics in Park Chan-wook film The Handmaiden.
+ Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week includes new music from Demi Lovato, K.Flay, Vagabon, and more.
+ Horror film director Mariama Diallo on her latest project The Other Black Girl. (Nic’s got a full review coming at you Thursday!)
+ Julia Fox designs fashion competition series for NBCUniversal from Queer Eye producer.
+ Sophie Dupuis wasn’t ready to call herself queer — but making her film Solo changed everything.
+ TIME100 Next List is full of queer and nonbinary icons.
+ See the full line-up of films for this year’s NewFest in NYC.
+ 7 horror movies that aren’t too scary for wimpy queers. (It’s me, hi, I’m the wimpy queer, it’s me.)
+ Could Encanto 2 feature bisexual Mirabel Madrigal?
+ Barbie is officially more financially powerful than The Avengers.