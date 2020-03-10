Also.Also.Also: Demi Lovato Wants to Make Out With Rihanna — Stars, They’re Just Like Us!

I’m gonna keep it real with you: This is going to be a little quick and dirty for a link roundup. But hey, not all is lost, I VOTED TODAY!

Queer as in F*ck You

Queer the wilderness! A Rare Bald Eagle Throuple Have Come Together to Mate and Parent.

To be read together: Hundreds Of Staff At The Guardian Have Signed A Letter To The Editor Criticising Its “Transphobic Content” and Transphobia Is Everywhere in Britain by Juliet Jacques for the NYT.

Demi Lovato Says She Just Wants To ‘Make Out’ With Rihanna.

Yeah well… get in line, buddy.

Saw This, Thought of You

US Soccer Doesn’t Want To Give The Women’s Team Equal Pay Because The Men Have “More Responsibility” to which I say:

Trailblazing NBA Women Coaches who would like to marry me. (Just kidding, that’s not the headline… or is it??)

Another reading double feature, from me to you — Looking at Reggaeton’s Unsung Black History and Women in Dancehall Turn Up for Pleasure Parity

We talked a little about this last week, and here’s an update: Woody Allen Memoir Dropped by Hachette After Staff Walk-Out

85 Ways to Make Sex Workers’ Lives Easier

This week celebrates the 30th anniversary of the black teen movie CLASSIC House Party. What a great time to remind you that last year, for Autostraddle, Lex reimagined the romp into a lesbian rom-com starring Zazie Beetz, Teyanna Taylor, Black Lightning’s Nafessa Williams, and Claws’ Karrueche Tran!

Who Are These Maximalist Cheese Boards Really For?

Political Snacks

Stacey Abrams Is Building a New Kind of Political Machine in the Deep South