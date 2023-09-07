I’m having hot dogs for dinner tonight, and I cannot WAIT!!!!!!!

Queer as in F*ck You

Carmen Maria Machado Is Writing an Erotic Film — and You Could Be In It. Well, I’ve never been more excited for a creative project in my LIFE. Queer porn studio Aorta Films and brilliant queer author Carmen Maria Machado are set to collaborate on a porn film called “Haunted,” which “will explore the shenanigans of a team of documentary filmmakers who respond to a report of a haunting in an apartment,” according to Them. To make things even more exciting: There’s an open casting call for the project right now.

From earlier this week: Starting Today, Trans Youth In Texas No Longer Have Access to Gender-Affirming Care.

California School District Blocked From Outing Trans Students.

More on the same topic: Inside the Fight to Forcibly Out Transgender Students in California. I know I keep bringing this specific example up in Also.Also.Also, but I think it’s really important to pay attention to the fact that these fights aren’t just happening in the South.

Read about trans youth in schools in their own words: Trans Kids on Coming Out at School.

Saw This, Thought of You

The Decomposition of Rotten Tomatoes.

As someone who has lived a lot of my life online, this was an interesting read: How Telling People To Die Became Normal.

A ‘Wild’ and Mysterious Discovery Just Upended Our Idea of Black Holes. I HATE reading about space (that’s none of my business) but I did it anyway, and now YOU HAVE TO, TOO.

Let’s end this section on a slightly more fun though still kind of upsetting note: Why Revenge Fantasies are Normal After a Bad Break-Up.

Political Snacks

Abortion/Reproductive Justice is the theme of this section today:

The 19th Explains: Abortion in Florida and What’s at Stake in the State Supreme Court.

Ohio’s Republican Leaders Are Trying to Trick Voters on Abortion.

New State Abortion Mumbers Show Increases in Some Surprising Places.

One More Thing

