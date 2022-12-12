Happy holigays, friends! Here’s a Monday Pop Culture Fix for you!

+ Nominations for the Golden Globes rolled out this morning, and there were a basketfull of queers amongst them. Everything Everywhere All At Once, which stars Stephanie Hsu as queer teen Joy Wang. received the second most nods. Tár, of course, pulled down three nominations, including Cate Blanchett for Best Actress. Emma D’Arcy was nominated for House of the Dragon. Selena Gomez, who plays a queer character in Only Murders in the Building, was nominated for Best Actress. Niecy Nash received a Best Actress nom for her work in Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Aubrey Plaza was nominated for White Lotus. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which stars Janelle Monae, was nominated for Best Comedy or Musical. Hannah Einbender and Hacks snagged three nominations. Lady Gaga is up for Best Song for something that she sang about Top Gun. And Viola Davis is nominated for The Woman King, which isn’t gay, but I am and she’s my favorite, and so.

+ The best LGBTQ+ Christmas movies, according to Vulture!

+ Also over at Vulture, from Frankie de la Cretaz: Carol is not the romance of your memes.

+ I, a humble pagan, am over the moon for Hades II. Bring on another bisexual chthonic baddie!

+ Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, and Auli’i Cravalho lead the Mean Girls movie musical cast.

+ And speaking of Reneé Rapp.

I’d fall for you in real life too pic.twitter.com/J1cMtB9Z5K — RMJ (@reneerapp) December 8, 2022

+ American Horror Story: NYC’s Clara McGregor on her TV debut with Ryan Murphy.

+ TikTok has found Love Actually’s deleted lesbian scenes.

+ Bisexual Bachelor in Paradise’s Demi Burnett says she’s ready to be The Bachelorette.

+ Okay truly you’ve gotta read this piece on Brittney Griner picking up a basketball for the first time since being wrongfully imprisoned in Russia. The whole thing is so wonderful. I’ve read it like ten times and I cannot stop smiling about it.

As Cherelle Griner, Colas and U.S. officials awaited the flight in a large airplane hangar, they began to look for a spot where Cherelle could wait for Brittney without their reunion being seen by news cameras outside the base. Someone noticed a black “X” taped to a perfect spot on the floor, and Cherelle stood there as she waited. After the plane carrying Brittney landed and taxied to a rest, a medical team and a psychologist boarded, spent about five minutes with her, and then Griner exited the plane, walked into the hangar and embraced her wife for the first time in almost 10 months, Colas said. Military and government personnel stood about 20 yards away as the women shared an extended embrace. The two then adjourned to a “family room” that was pre-stocked with some of Griner’s favorite snacks: Reese’s peanut butter cups, Cheetos and Dr. Pepper.

+ Aubrey Plaza’s top ten Criterion films.

+ Rebel Wilson’s first dramatic role delivered first kiss with a woman months before coming out.

+ Brandi Carlile on this week’s SNL is just pure joy.

+ No surprises here, but I do hope Beth Ditto will put out a country album: Fox has cancelled Monarch after one season.

+ Emancipation costar Charmaine Bingwa on why being a queer Black woman makes her want to go to “bat for the marginalized and help us claim our place.”

+ IFC Films buys Andrea Pallaoro’s Venice Competition title Monica, starring Trace Lysette.