Pop Culture Fix: Every Divorced Lesbian Needs Friends Like Ali Krieger’s Teammates

Ali Krieger Is Healing From Breakup With Ashlyn Harris, Ready for Next Chapter

In a cover story with SELF magazine, Ali Krieger talked about her volatile year, her retirement and of course her high-profile divorce from Ashlyn Harris. She told Self Magazine that she was training when the news about her divorce broke, but that she got through it with the support of her teammates: “My entire team came over for a dance party the night the news broke. And I will never forget that moment. I found out at training. I was on the field. And I came off the field, in the locker room, and I was obviously devastated.”

After cancelling her press conference and fitting, Krieger went home — and one by one, all her teammates came over to be with her, because they are real ones!! She told Self: “Until 2 in the morning, we were there, just hanging out, dancing, putting music on YouTube. We were sitting in the playroom, in my kitchen; we were dancing and hanging out, and they were all bringing wine and flowers, and just…themselves. They didn’t even think twice. They didn’t have to ask; they just showed up.”

Ali also talked about the work she was doing on herself, in therapy, and processing after meeting “the most broken version” of herself this year. When asked what she wants her life to look like in five years, she spoke of wanting happy and healthy kids, the opportunity to travel around the world, loving her job and being “so in love and in a new relationship.” Above all though, she hopes to be “fully healed from this past year in some way, shape or form.”

She sees that healing as a necessary part of this transitional period of her life, so she can be “ready and open” for the next relationship and prepared to give her full self. “I’m so ready for the new year, and just propelling myself forward into that,” she told Self. “And then I’ll be open, really fully open, to what’s next.”

