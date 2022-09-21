Welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I tell you all about the goings on on celesbian Instagram! It’s fun, I promise!

I usually don’t post things, like, a week late in this here column due to my rigorous love of journalism and the fact that people be posting pretty regularly, but hello, there was no way I was gonna pass up the opportunity to scream about how jealous I am that Jean and Hannah love each other so much! Also, Jean is a Virgo? Hot!

Speaking of Virgos, Keke Palmer remains an incredible one!

I love this hair moment, and I also have such a deep fondness for when fame-os post watermarked images of themselves. It’s so real, so human.

Is there anything in this world that is more upsetting than an escape room? Is that just me? What a terrifying concept!!!

Nothing gets me QUITE like when partners are out here supporting each other, and when it comes with a baby pic?? Sue is really the best.

Ali really has “effortless cool sporty girl” down pat, and I am only slightly jealous.

WAIT take back everything I said about not posting old content here — how did I miss the Krieger-Harris family has a new son??? Well! Call me a damn flop!

In honor of the one and only Cardi B reminding us that bisexuality does not go away, no matter who your partner is, enjoy this video of her being exactly who she is, AKA a perfect person.

Driving around listening to “Sexual Healing”….I simply do not know a better couple!

This Venice film festival clip of Trace getting an eleven minute standing ovation for her work in her upcoming film is so sweet! Congrats Trace!

The way oysters are THEE hot girl summer snack? I say snack because they are simply not a meal, no matter what your local oyster house happy hour tries to tell you!

The rules of being a girlfriend are pretty simple: You must go on her podcast. End of list!

In many ways you could say Laurie and I are basically the same person, despite the fact that I am not a former Olympic gymnast. We both saw Florence + The Machine on tour! Sure, in different cities, but come on. Basically the same person!