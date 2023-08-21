Welcome to your Monday Pop Culture Fix, my friends! I hope you’re ready to rage at Amazon some more!

+ As Valerie Anne shared in their rightfully outraged post on Friday afternoon: A League of Their Own’s already truncated second season has been cancelled by Amazon. The streamer blamed the strikes for the decision, and, like you, Abbi Jacobson thinks that excuse is garbage. In an Instagram this weekend, Jacobson wrote: “What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today. To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.” Also, apparently all the scripts were completed BEFORE THE STRIKE.

+ kd lang on Tony Bennett: “It was a salve for society to see an older man and a young dyke in a happy relationship.”

+ The Last of Us showrunner on Season 2 plan, casting Abby and his favorite scene.

+ On the new narrative cooking video game, Venba, here’s Saniya Ahmed over at Wired: “As Venba navigated a new world while holding on to the culture she holds dear, I saw myself.”

+ Bobbi Salvör Menuez and Amandla Stenberg star in Jacqueline Castel’s supernatural horror romance My Animal, which will finally be in select theaters on September 8 and on VOD September 15. (And don’t miss Drew’s review from OutFest!)

+ Grave Seasons is a farming game much like Stardew Valley but every time you start a new game one of the townies is a murderer.

+ Please allow me to praise Natalie for her World Cup work here on Autostraddle; she made it into the Washington Post!

+ Gen Z’s coming out still faces hurdles, according to TV and movies.

+ Billboard’s queer jams of the week includes new music from Reneé Rapp, Doechii, Anitta and more!

+ Is it time to retire the NC-17?

+ Arlo Parks pivots to poetry. “Parks’s sophomore album, My Soft Machine, was released in May to critical acclaim. Before her tour ends at the Eventim Apollo in London, near where the 22-year-old grew up, she’ll also release The Magic Border, a collection of poems she’s written, lyrics to songs on My Soft Machine, and photographs by Daniyel Lowden, on September 12. The book is an exploration on queerness, and a meditation on grief and blackness. Parks would describe it as ‘a tangled mass of everything that has made me angry or giddy or low or impossibly happy to be alive.'”

+ Oh lord, here we go again.