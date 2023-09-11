I’m obsessed with 90s movies so it was only a matter of time before I made this quiz, in which you are dared to identify as many of these 50 ’90s movies as you possibly can. After you take it, feel free to find out which 90s movie made you gay.
Love ’90s Movies? Prove It By Identifying 40 of 50 of These 90s Girl Movies
Riese
Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3069 articles for us.
Looks like I was an extremely white kid.
Dang the 90s really spoiled us.
I got 41/50 (really should have been 42, as I accidentally clicked one wrong answer when I knew the right one was the answer below), and I saw so many of those in theaters/rented them from our local awesome video store back in the ’90s.
45, woop! I’m embarrassed how difficult most of the ones with a POC main cast were for me though… I clocked the white movies so quickly.
49 in 3 minutes and 16 seconds; wow, I’m old. Guess I need to see Eat Drink Man Woman!