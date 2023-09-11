Pop Culture Fix: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign’s Wedding Was Just So Beautiful

It’s a good Monday morning to remember love is not a lie! And here’s your Pop Culture Fix!

+ Robin Roberts and her longtime partner Amber Laign got married this weekend in their backyard and it was just so beautiful, y’all! Their dog, Lil Man Lukas, even wore a tux. There’s loads of pics and video’s on Robin’s IG and also this video from ABC, where you can see Lukas wandering around in his bow tie during the ceremony begging for treats. Congratulations, you two love gorgeous queer babes! I hope your next decades are even more happy than the first few!

+ Everything Now, starring the amazing Sophie Wilde, premieres October 5.

+ AHS: Delicate has a premiere date and IndieWire has some exclusive photos. (Yes, Kim Kardashian did cross the picket line to finish filming.)

+ Thor: Love and Thunder show the romance we wanted but didn’t get for Valkyrie.

+ Charlotte Higgins on The Archers: the first lesbian kiss in Ambridge.

+ Top Boy season five sees Jasmine Jobson return as fan-favourite lesbian character Jaq.

+ This lesbian conductor drama is worlds away from Tár.

+ Why Backspot’s director crafted the queer cheer drama like a “gritty football movie” — plus an exclusive clip from Variety.

+ This week’s Queer Jams of the Week from Billboard includes new music from Dove Cameron, Tinashe, Romy, and more.

+ Why everyone’s debating the (queer??) meaning of Olivia Rodrigo’s news song, Lacy.

+ Lil Nas X helped his brother come out as bisexual.

