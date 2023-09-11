+ Robin Roberts and her longtime partner Amber Laign got married this weekend in their backyard and it was just so beautiful, y’all! Their dog, Lil Man Lukas , even wore a tux. There’s loads of pics and video’s on Robin’s IG and also this video from ABC, where you can see Lukas wandering around in his bow tie during the ceremony begging for treats. Congratulations, you two love gorgeous queer babes! I hope your next decades are even more happy than the first few!

It’s a good Monday morning to remember love is not a lie! And here’s your Pop Culture Fix !

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

