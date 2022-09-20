9 Queer Video Game Streamers To Watch This Fall

As the weather becomes colder and you feel more inclined to stay in, you might be looking for more things to watch or have on in the background while you indulge in whatever fall-flavored vices you have. Personally, there’s nothing I like to do more than pour myself tea and snuggle up to my computer monitor to watch strangers play video games online.

During the frantic start of quarantine, I was afforded a small comfort from the conversational sounds of streamers and the video games they were playing while I did my daily tasks. I’d search for a game that I was into, click around for a bit, and eventually find a streamer who had a community that I felt comfortable in. Which more times than not, was a streamer who was openly queer or who had taken measures to make sure their stream was a safe space.

For those interested in watching people play video games, but aren’t sure where or who to start with — check out this list of amazing queer streamers/content creators. And if you like these streamers and find yourself enjoying their content, consider donating directly to them as the platform they stream on takes a cut of their profits.

Granny (she/her)

When I think about spaces I feel the most safe lurking in as a viewer, Granny’s stream is one of the first to come to mind. For the most part, Granny is a variety streamer, but she will often play horror games during her Sunday stream, known as Sundae Scaries.

Find Granny on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok.

Blizzb3ar (he/him)

Blizzb3ar is a variety streamer with an absolute heart of gold. You can find him examining true crime cases, chatting with his chaotic viewers, building intricate Lego sets, and keeping things cozy.

Find Blizzb3ar on Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter.

KiwiOnTheSticks (she/her)

KiwiOnTheSticks is a creative and helpful variety streamer who makes watching games you’ve never played before exciting. She plays a wide selection of games — except first person shooters and horror games — and will sometimes do makeup or cooking streams.

Find KiwiOnTheSticks on Twitch, Twitter, and Instagram.

LeeshCapeesh (she/they)

LeeshCapeesh is a content creator, mom, and self-proclaimed astrology nerd who streams many different types of video games — from cute dating simulator to haunting indie horror. Tune into one of her streams for a welcoming space, jokes, and possible tequila shots.

Find LeeshCapeesh on Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube.

LuxieGames (she/her)

LuxieGames is a full-time streamer who plays cozy and cute games like Animal Crossing, The Sims, and more. Catch one of her streams, and you might see her two adorable dogs, wife, and possibly a viewer favorite — the hot dog dance.

Fine LuxieGames on Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube.

PikaChulita (she/her)

PikaChulita is a charity and DEI-focused streamer who enjoys platforming, horror, simulation, and action-adventure games. You can usually catch PikaChulita streaming late afternoons and evenings.

Find PikaChulita on Twitch, Twitter, and Instagram.

DEERE (she/her)

DEERE is a streamer and drag queen with a passion for games that are scary and strange. You can find her playing her way through the scariest games out right now and serving looks while she does it.

Find DEERE on Twitch, Instagram, and Twitter.

WhatifJulia (she/her)

WhatifJulia is a full-time streamer and photographer. She plays a wide variety of games, including story games like Elden Ring and party games like Mario Kart and Mario Party. A good portion of her streams run late at night into early morning.

Find WhatifJulia on Twitch, Instagram, and Twitter.

SuperButterBuns (she/her)

SuperButterBuns is a streamer and YouTuber who focuses on content to help other gamers discover new games. You can most likely find her streaming Wednesday, Friday, or Sunday. Every other Sunday, she’ll cover current gaming news as well!

Find SuperButterBuns on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok.

Obviously, these streamers are just a few examples of the vibrant LGBTQ+ gaming community that’s out there. You might find a totally different comfort streamer that speaks to you and makes you feel seen. Please share other streamers or YouTubers in the comments below that you enjoy!