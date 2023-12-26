Another year, another opportunity for personal growth. Did I change as a person this past year? Yeah, I think so! I had some rough months in there, but I also had some really great ones. Anyway, I’m not ready to get actually introspective and serious about the past year, so here are some low stakes things I accomplished and think I deserve kudos for.
- Didn’t rewatch Sharp Objects.
I did have to go back into my memory archives and past text messages to make sure this was true, but it WAS. Proud of me but also…Jan 1, might start a rewatch of Sharp Objects…
- Successfully transitioned my hair from a side part to a middle part.
This was directly inspired by the feature film M3GAN.
- Planned a wedding and didn’t lose my mind.
Okay, this one was high stakes, and also I co-planned it with my lovely fiancée Kristen.
- Got a cat and gave him an esoteric name instead of naming him after a famous white lady like I used to do with pets.
While Laura Dern would have been a really cute cat name, you just can’t trust any celebrities these days, and I think Timmy Tomato is a VERY CUTE NAME.
- Trained my cat to sit on command.
- Trained my cat to be obsessed with me.
- Started drinking more still water instead of only sparkling water.
“Dentists” say this is “good for you.”
- Went to the dentist not once but TWICE.
- Turned 31.
Sorry if you think AGING isn’t an ACCOMPLISHMENT. That seems AGIST of YOU.
- Purchased 10 taxidermied gator heads.
This was for the aforementioned wedding planning. And if you’re still confused, I cannot help you.
- Became really obsessed with learning about Florida history and queer history in particular.
Sorry this is an earnest one!
- Perfected my carnitas recipe.
- Drank less coffee.
Jk, this didn’t happen. Can you IMAGINE?
- Learned how to wear contacts.
It took a while, but we got there eventually!
- Got really good at bowling.
Also I learned I’m best at bowling when MAD.
- Started liking birds more (kind of).
All birds used to be enemies, but we’re working on repairing that relationship.
- Started traveling with band-aids at all times after 30 years of being blister-prone.
And by “blister-prone” I probably mean I just wear the “wrong” footwear to every function.
- Made an impulsive trip to attend my friend’s 30th bday.
Yes, this actually counts as positive personal growth and not a regression to the chaos of my twenties because I think friendship is IMPORTANT and should be PRIORITIZED.
- Finally bought the Trader Joe’s sardine tote that for many months I said “that’s so cute” @ every time I shopped at Trader Joe’s.
- Got to inbox zero like one time.
It lasted less than 48 hours, but still.
- Attempted more baking projects even though I am bad at baking and don’t like being bad at things.
- Went off grid once.
I’m not really an off grid girly but it was indeed thrilling to be “unplugged” ugh.
- Finally found a go-to Indian takeout spot after moving.
It’s the most important milestone when moving to a new city!!!!!
i’m proud of you! and i’m very excited to see how your wedding turns out based on the taxidermied gator heads alone.