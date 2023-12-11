Pop Culture Fix: Your Guide to the 2024 Golden Globe Nominations (But Just the Gay Parts)

Your Guide to the 2024 Golden Globe Nominations (But Just the Gay Parts)

The 2024 Golden Globe nominations are upon us and, because I am who I am, I have the deep urge to tell you everything that is even remotely gay. Luckily, I share that same obsession with many Autostraddle editors!! (Y’all, there was a color coded google doc and everything!)

So with no further adieu, here are all the 2024 Golden Globe Nominations that are lesbian, bisexual, gay, queer, and/or trans related:

Gay Related 2024 Golden Globe Movie Nominations

“Maestro” (Netflix) and “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) are both nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama. “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) is also nominated for Best Picture in a Non-English Language.

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) is nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy (for the purposes of this list, Barbie is a gay film. Argue with someone else). “May December” (Netflix), directed by gay filmmaker Todd Haynes, is also nominated in this category as well.

Bradley Cooper and Greta Gerwig are nominated for Best Director of a Motion Picture for “Maestro” and “Barbie,” respectively.

“Barbie” (Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach) and “Anatomy of a Fall” (Justine Triet, Arthur Harari) are both nominated for Best Screenplay.

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”) and Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers”) are gay actors both nominated for playing gay roles in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama category. Barry Keoghan is also nominated in this category for “Saltburn.”

Lily Gladstone is a queer actor nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Sandra Hüller and Anette Bening are also nominated in this category for “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Nyad,” respectively.

Fantasia Barrino is nominated in Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for “The Color Purple.”

Lesbian icon Jodie Foster is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for “Nyad.”

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” is nominated for Best Song.

Gay Related 2024 Golden Globe TV Nominations

Here’s some other related Golden Globe fun facts and thoughts to consider:

This is not gay related at all, but if you haven’t seen Past Lives, it was thus far one of my favorite movie watching experience last year, which is most certainly reflected back in these nominations and you should see it!

Other Pop Culture Stories For Your Day:

+ Brittney Griner Strikes Partnership to Tell Her Story Via ESPN, ABC News, Scripted Series. “The inspirational WNBA All-Star, who was arrested and held in Russia in 2022 and sentenced to nine years in prison, will give Disney the exclusive rights to share her story via a documentary feature from ESPN Films, the development of a scripted series through ABC Signature and an exclusive interview with ABC News anchor Robin Roberts.” It’s definitely of note to me that Robin Roberts was also the first reporter that Cherelle spoke to when BG was detained. As always, I only want for Cherelle and Brittney Griner’s happiness.

+ ‘Station 19’ To End With Season 7 at ABC. It’s been well documented at this point that Station 19 was having some behind-the-scenes workplace complications, including some that involved bringing in a DEI specialist for the writers room, so I suppose this shouldn’t feel like a shocker? And yet, here I am! SHOCKED! I’m pretty sure Station 19 was ABC’s number two rated show for adults last year? I did not expect it to end a shortened 10-episode season (it’s shortened, of course, because of the strikes, and we can add this to the list of things that were taken from us because studios didn’t know how to pay their laborers their fair worth!).

+ Cardi B Confirms Split From Husband Offset: ‘I’ve Been Single for a Minute Now.’ All I’m saying is Cardi is single, to the best of my knowledge Megan Thee Stallion is single, and if Santa’s listening, I’ve been a good girl this year…

+ The Black List Unveils Hollywood’s Favorite Unproduced Scripts of 2023

+ Over 150 players at the 2023 Women’s World Cup received targeted abuse on social media, according to a recent FIFA report the USWNT received the brunt of it.

+ This made me laugh! Meryl Streep’s ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Casting Got Pushback, Producer Was Told: ‘Are You Out of Your Mind? She’s Never Been Funny a Day in Her Life’

+ Watch Julia Stiles Recreate Her Save the Last Dance Routine With Chloe Fineman on SNL

+ Eileen’s Subtle Book-to-Movie Differences Turn Its Queer Subtext Into Text (That said! Drew still wasn’t a fan though.)

+ Doctor Who Fans Have Not Seen the Last of Yasmin Finney’s Controversial Trans Character, EP Says (A note from me, I dislike the use of “controversial” here) — OK! This has led to a lot of confusion on the Autostraddle Editor Team, because we are all very hype for the new Dr. Who but also novices. I went around reading at least 3-4 different sources, but still can’t quite put together when the new Dr. Who comes out, so that we can cover it for y’all! Who wants to help me out in the comments? The best I can tell, a 60th anniversary special just aired, and that is what has introduced transphobes on the internet to Yasmin’s new character? But the new season and new Doctor (Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa) doesn’t officially kick off until the Christmas special later this month? Is that right?

+ Related to the above and also of my interest: I’d Like To Thank ‘Doctor Who’ for Recognizing One of the Spice Girls’ Best Songs

+ A ‘Renaissance of Gay Literature’ Marks a Turning Point for Publishing. “Exclusive data and industry experts — including publishers, booksellers and BookTok influencers — shed light on the yearslong surge in LGBTQ fiction sales.”

+ The Best Latine Movies of 2023

+ 2023’s Rookie Housewives, Ranked. I didn’t click through because I was scared to see where they placed Jena Lyons. Someone let me know.