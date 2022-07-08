100 LGBTQ+ Women, Nonbinary and Transmasc Celebrities Killing It In Suits

By

Looking for fashion inspiration for all those gay weddings and outdoor galas you’re attending this year? Craving some queer eye candy to soothe your creeping sense of general dread for the future of humanity? Well have we got the thing for you: Lesbians in suits! Bisexuals in suits! Queer and/or trans women in suits! Non-binary people in suits! Trans men in suits! All of these celebrities have dared to do one thing: look very hot in all manner of blazers, vests, pants, shoes and suiting for women and people of all genders.

The inspiration for this list came from the realization in June that our Getty Images contract was renewing in two weeks and we hadn’t yet used up our allotted image amount for the year and those unused numbers don’t roll over into next year’s contract and therefore I was in a race against time to ensure maximum bang for our already-spent bucks by downloading a million pictures at once.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: Amandla Stenberg attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter )
Actor Amandla Stenberg (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
FLORENCE, ITALY - MAY 29: Beth Ditto arrives at the Gucci Cruise 2018 fashion show at Palazzo Pitti on May 29, 2017 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)
Musician Beth Ditto (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Clea DuVall attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)
Actor / Director Clea DuVall (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Angelica Ross attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Actor / Businesswoman Angelica Ross (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: E.R. Fightmaster attends the "Grey's Anatomy" Wrap Celebration at Dream Hollywood on May 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Actor E.R. Fightmaster (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Aunjanue Ellis attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe" at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)
Actor / Producer Aunjanue Ellis (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Brigette Lundy-Paine attends the 2020 amfAR New York Gala on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images)
Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine (Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images)
AUSTELL, GEORGIA - MARCH 17: Da Brat performs during TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors at Riverside EpiCenter on March 17, 2021 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)
Musician Da Brat (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Queen Latifah attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Actor / Musician Queen Latifah (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Actor / Writer / Doula Poppy Liu (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Aubrey Plaza attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Actor Aubrey Plaza (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Wanda Sykes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Actor / Comic Wanda Sykes (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Jillian Mercado attends the The Blonds collection during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
Actor / Model Jillian Mercado (Photo by Theo Wargo/for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Sasha Lane, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends "Elle Hollywood Rising" presented by Polo Ralph Lauren and Hulu on May 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Elle)
Actor Sasha Lane (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Elle)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Jazzmyne Jay attends Los Angeles LGBT Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary With "Hearts Of Gold" Concert & Multimedia Extravaganza at The Greek Theatre on September 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for the Los Angeles LGBT Center)
Model / Creator Jazzmyne Jay (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for the Los Angeles LGBT Center)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Sherry Cola attends Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Gold House)
Actor Sherry Cola (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Gold House)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Abbi Jacobson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actor / Writer / Director Abbi Jacobson (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Aisha Dee attends the Disney ABC Television Hosts TCA Winter Press Tour 2019 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on February 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Actor Aisha Dee (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Arienne Mandi attends Showtime's Golden Globe Nominees Celebration at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Actor Arienne Mandi (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Ariana DeBose attends the 2022 Night of Covenant House Stars Gala at Chelsea Industrial on May 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Actor / Singer Ariana DeBose (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: AzMarie Livingston attends "Empire" & "Star" celebrate FOX's New Wednesday Night at One World Observatory on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Model / Actor AzMarie Livingston (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
CAMBRIDGE, MA - APRIL 2: Plus-side advocate Nicolette Mason takes part in a roundtable discussion called #HarvardHearsYou at Harvard Universitys 2019 Summit for Gender Equity at Memorial Church in Cambridge, MA on April 2, 2019. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Model / Creator Nicolette Mason (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Co-host Kristen Kish attends a screening, Q&A and dinner for Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend hosted by Napa Valley Film Festival and the Culinary Institute of America at Copia on June 15, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Netflix)
Chef Kristen Kish (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Netflix)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Devery Jacobs attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Actor Devery Jacobs (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Kiko Mizuhara attends the Coach 1941 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)
Model / Actor / Singer Kiko Mizuhara (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)
Leo Sheng attends the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage,)
Actor Leo Sheng (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage,)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli celebrate the launch of Christian Siriano's new book 'Dresses to Dream About' at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 19, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
Actor Samira Wiley and Writer Lauren Morelli (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
Actor / Model Indya Moore (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jacqueline Toboni (L) and Kassandra Clementi attend the HFPA And THR Golden Globe ambassador party at Catch LA on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Actor Jacqueline Toboni (L) and Model Kassandra Clementi (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Actor Elliot Page (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Cynthia Erivo attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Actor / Singer Cynthia Erivo (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Cameron Esposito attends Peacock's "Queer As Folk" World Premiere event in partnership with Outfest's OutFronts Festival at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)
Writer / Comic / Actor Cameron Esposito (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Brandi Carlile attends the Premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Onward" on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Musician Brandi Carlile (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Comedian/actress Nicole Byer is seen leaving 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on January 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Comic / Actor Nicole Byer (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Author Fran Lebowitz attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/VF14/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Author Fran Lebowitz (Photo by Larry Busacca/VF14/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Basit attends Them Celebrates The Now Awards on June 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for them)
Performance Artist / TV Personality / Actor Basit Shittu (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for them)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Actor / Musician / Director Carrie Brownstein and Musician St. Vincent (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Writer / Actor Chaz Bono (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Lena Waithe attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
Actor / Writer / Producer Lena Waithe (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Model and Stylist Dara Allen wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, gold necklace, black blazer, white shirt, black shorts, black stockings, black and white heels, and carries a black Coach bag at the Coach show on September 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)
Model / Stylist Dara Allen (Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Tessa Thompson attends the Sundance Institute at Sundown Summer Benefit at the Ace Hotel on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sundance Institute)
Actor Tessa Thompson (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sundance Institute)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cherry Jones poses for photos in the press room for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Actor Cherry Jones (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Demi Lovato attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Actor / Musician Demi Lovato (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 31: Actress Natasha Negovanlis and Actress Elise Bauman attend the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala at Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on March 31, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Actors Natasha Negovanlis and Elise Bauman (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Non binary performer Vico Ortiz arrives for Disney+ Los Angeles premiere of "Diary of a Future President" at the ArcLight Cinema in Hollywood, California, on January 14, 2020. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)
Actor Vico Ortiz (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)
Actor Sara Ramirez attends the Golden Heart Awards 2021 benefiting God's Love We Deliver at The Glasshouse on October 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Actor / Singer Sara Ramirez (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 08: Evan Rachel Wood attends HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Actor / Musician Evan Rachel Wood (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Model Dilone prepares backstage before the Akris show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on March 03, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Model Dilone (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Zeke Smith and Nico Santos attend The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)
TV Personality Zeke Smith and Actor Nico Santos (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Actor Linda Hunt attends The Paley Center for Media's PaleyFest 2015 Fall TV Preview of "NCIS: Los Angeles" at The Paley Center for Media on September 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Actor Linda Hunt (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Elizabeth Ludlow (L) and Carlena Britch attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home)
Actor Elizabeth Ludlow (L) and Carlena Britch (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Auli'i Cravalho attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's Original Film "Crush" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Actor Auli’i Cravalho (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 19: Selena Forrest walks the runway at the Fendi show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 19, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Model Selena Forrest (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Niecy Nash attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Actor / Comic Niecy Nash (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Brian Michael Smith attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 07, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Actor Brian Michael Smith (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 07: k.d. lang as she performs a special rare "After Midnight" encore performance of her legendary rendition of the Leonard Cohen classic, "Hallelujah" to raise money for the Actor's Fund at the Brooks Atkinson Theater on March 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)
Musician k.d. lang (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Garcia attends "Tales Of The City" New York Premiere at The Metrograph on June 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Garcia (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 2: Rapper Young M.A. attends Young M.A. Official Birthday Casino Soiree at DT Studio on April 2, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Rapper Young M.A. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 12: Actress Gillian Anderson attends the 'Viceroy's House' photo call during the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 12, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Actor Gillian Anderson (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: Hari Nef is seen leaving the Proenza Schouler fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Model / Actor Hari Nef (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Genesis Lynea and Aimie Atkinson pose in the GAY TIMES Honours 500 studio at Magazine London on November 21, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
Actor / Dancer / Singer Genesis Lynea and Actress / Singer Aimie Atkinson (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Haviland Stillwell attends Passionflix's "The Will" Los Angeles Premiere on February 12, 2020 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for PASSIONFLIX)
Actor / Singer Haviland Stillwell (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for PASSIONFLIX)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 22: Janelle Monáe attends the Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 fashion show at Museum of Modern Art on March 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Musician / Actor Janelle Monáe (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Golda Rosheuvel attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2021, in partnership with Armani Beauty, at Claridge's Hotel on November 2, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)
Actor Golda Rosheuvel (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar)
Actor Tommy Dorfman (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Hunter Schafer attends the YSL Beauty LIBRE Launch on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for YSL Beauty)
Model / Actor Hunter Schafer (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for YSL Beauty)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Hayley Kiyoko attends the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Musician / Actor / Lesbian Jesus Hayley Kiyoko (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: Actor Jasika Nicole on the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 at The IMDb Yacht on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Actor / Designer Jasika Nicole (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Janet Mock attends ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE)
Writer / Director Janet Mock (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: River Butcher attends Point Honors Los Angeles 2019, Benefitting Point Foundation at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 12, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Point Foundation)
Actor/Comic River Butcher (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Point Foundation)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: Punkie Johnson attends the 2021 American Museum of Natural History Gala on November 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Comic / Actor Punkie Johnson (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Fortune Feimster (L) and Jacquelyn Smith attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix)
Comic / Actor Fortune Feimster (L) and Jacquelyn Smith (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Jasmin Savoy Brown attends The African American Film Critics Association's 11th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Cultural Complex on January 22, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
Actor Javicia Leslie (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Actor / Comic Jes Tom (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Quinn Wilson (L) and King Princess attend the Christian Louboutin & Laura Brown Celebrate The Debut Of The 'ELISA' at The Paramour Estate on December 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin )
Stylist Quinn Wilson (L) and Musician King Princess (R) (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Jerrie Johnson attends the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Actor Jerrie Johnson (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jen Richards attends the HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Actor Jen Richards (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Jenny Shimizu (L) and Michelle Harper attend the Valentino Sala Bianca 945 Event on December 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Model / Actor Jenny Shimizu (L) and Michelle Harper (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Jesse Leigh attends Peacock's "Rutherford Falls" Season 2 Premiere Event at Rolling Greens on June 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Actor Jesse Leigh (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Jonica "Jojo" T. Gibbs attends the premiere of BET's "Twenties" at Paramount Studios Stage 17 on March 02, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Actor Jonica “Jojo” T. Gibbs (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 18: Shannon Purser attends the Premiere Of Focus Features' "Tully" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on April 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Actor Shannon Purser (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Lauren Rowles attends the Gay Times Honours 2021 at Magazine London on November 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Gay Times)
Athlete Lauren Rowles (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Gay Times)
Musician Mal Blum and Writer / Actor / Creator Gaby Dunn (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Desiree Akhavan visits SiriusXM Studios on October 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Writer / Director Desiree Akhavan (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Actress Emily Rios attends the screening of "If Beale Street Could Talk" at the ArcLight Hollywood on December 04, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Actor Emily Rios (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Kate McKinnon speaks onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)
Actor / Comic Kate McKinnon (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 25: Karen Olivo attends the Broadway Opening Night performance After Party for "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" at the Hammerstein Ballroom on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)
Actor / Singer Karen Olivo (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)
Actor / Singer Stephanie Beatriz (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 16: Keke Palmer is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Actor / Singer Keke Palmer (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Kristen Stewart attends the "Seberg" screening during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on October 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Actor / Amateur Ghost Hunter Kristen Stewart (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Lea DeLaria attends the premiere of Hulu's "Reprisal" Season One at ArcLight Cinemas on December 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Actor / Comic / Singer Lea DeLaria (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Kiersey Clemons attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Actor Kiersey Clemons (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Liv Hewson attends as Vanity Fair Hosts Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood at Musso & Frank on March 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Actor Liv Hewson (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Rahne Jones arrives at the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Actor Rahne Jones (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
VANCOUVER, CANADA - MARCH 07: Actor Alex Newell poses for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Sergei Bachlakov via Getty Images)
Actor / Singer Alex Newell (Photo by Sergei Bachlakov via Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Mari Taren attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's Original Film "Crush" held at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Actor / TikToker / Kickballer Mari Taren (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Renee Rapp attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Max's "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" at Hammer Museum on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
Actor / Singer Renee Rapp (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Vulture)
Musician Jessica Betts and Actor Niecy Nash (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Vulture)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Morningstar Angeline attends Prime Video Red Carpet Premiere For New Western Series "Outer Range" at Harmony Gold on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)
Actor Morningstar Angeline (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)
ASPEN, CO - JANUARY 23: Margaret Cho attends the Logo New Now Next Honors From Aspen Gay Ski Week on January 23, 2016 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Logo)
Actor / Comic Margaret Cho (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Logo)
Athlete Megan Rapinoe (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Actor / Comic Megan Stalter (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Maisie Richardson-Sellers attends the LA Special Screening of Apple TV+'s "Visible: Out On Television" at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Actor Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Holland Taylor attends a special screening of A24's "Gloria Bell" at The London West Hollywood on February 27, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Actor Holland Taylor (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally manipulated) Harriet Rose poses during a portrait session at the MTV EMAs 2021 'Music for ALL' at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on November 14, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV)
TV Personality / DJ Harriet Rose (Photo by Gareth Cattermole – MTV/Getty Images for MTV)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Abby McEnany attends the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage,)
Actor / Writer Abby McEnany (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage,)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Corinna Brown attends the Kiehl's & Just Like Us party celebrating Pride on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Kiehl's)
Actor Corinna Brown (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Kiehl’s)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Mollee Gray attends the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Actor / Singer / Gymnast Mollee Gray (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Monica Raymund attends STARZ season 2 special screening premiere of "Hightown" at Pacific Design Center on October 16, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Actor Monica Raymund (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Chef Melissa King (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Actor Misha Osherovich (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Tanya Saracho attends The Inaugural STARZ #TakeTheLead Summit at The West Hollywood EDITION on May 19, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for STARZ)
Actor / Writer Tanya Saracho (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for STARZ)
Natalie Morales in a striped suit and a red turtleneck attends NBC's New York Mid Season Press Junket at Four Seasons Hotel New York on January 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images,)
Actor Natalie Morales(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images,)
Maria Bello in a white suit attends the "Giant Little Ones" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images)
Actor Maria Bello (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images)
Chella Man in a hot pink suit with chunky shoes
Actor / Model / Artist Chella Man (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Roberta Colindrez in a yellow and brown plaid suit attends LA Premiere Of Starz' "VIDA" at Regal Downtown Theater on May 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Actor Roberta Colindrez (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Ser Anzoategui in a suit with shiny black pants and a velvet blazer
Actor Ser Anzoategui (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Sue Perkins in a navy blue suit
Actor / TV Personality Sue Perkins (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Model Andreja Pejic in a blue suit and silver top leaving the Oscar de la Renta fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Cunard Building on February 12, 2018 in New York City
Model Andreja Pejic (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Raven-Symone in a suit and tie at the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, 2016 in Washington, DC
Actor /Singer Raven-Symone (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Munroe Bergdorf arrives at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Model Munroe Bergdorf (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
This! This article you just read wouldn't be possible without support from readers like you. In fact, we wouldn't be here AT ALL without reader support. We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! We need YOU to sign up for A+ to help keep this indie queer media site funded. A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year. If you can, will you join?

Join A+
Related:

Riese

Riese is the 39-year-old Co-Founder and CEO of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, blogger, fictionist, copywriter, video-maker and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and then headed West. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 2955 articles for us.

7 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!