100 LGBTQ+ Women, Nonbinary and Transmasc Celebrities Killing It In Suits

Looking for fashion inspiration for all those gay weddings and outdoor galas you’re attending this year? Craving some queer eye candy to soothe your creeping sense of general dread for the future of humanity? Well have we got the thing for you: Lesbians in suits! Bisexuals in suits! Queer and/or trans women in suits! Non-binary people in suits! Trans men in suits! All of these celebrities have dared to do one thing: look very hot in all manner of blazers, vests, pants, shoes and suiting for women and people of all genders.

The inspiration for this list came from the realization in June that our Getty Images contract was renewing in two weeks and we hadn’t yet used up our allotted image amount for the year and those unused numbers don’t roll over into next year’s contract and therefore I was in a race against time to ensure maximum bang for our already-spent bucks by downloading a million pictures at once.

Actor Amandla Stenberg (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter) Musician Beth Ditto (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

Actor / Director Clea DuVall (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner) Actor / Businesswoman Angelica Ross (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Actor E.R. Fightmaster (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Actor / Producer Aunjanue Ellis (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine (Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images) Musician Da Brat (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)

Actor / Musician Queen Latifah (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) Actor / Writer / Doula Poppy Liu (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Actor Aubrey Plaza (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Actor / Comic Wanda Sykes (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Actor / Model Jillian Mercado (Photo by Theo Wargo/for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

Actor Sasha Lane (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Elle) Model / Creator Jazzmyne Jay (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for the Los Angeles LGBT Center)

Actor Sherry Cola (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Gold House) Actor / Writer / Director Abbi Jacobson (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actor Aisha Dee (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Actor Arienne Mandi (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Actor / Singer Ariana DeBose (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Model / Actor AzMarie Livingston (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Model / Creator Nicolette Mason (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Chef Kristen Kish (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Netflix) Actor Devery Jacobs (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Model / Actor / Singer Kiko Mizuhara (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage) Actor Leo Sheng (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage,)

Actor Samira Wiley and Writer Lauren Morelli (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano) Actor / Model Indya Moore (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Actor Jacqueline Toboni (L) and Model Kassandra Clementi (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Actor Elliot Page (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Actor / Singer Cynthia Erivo (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD) Writer / Comic / Actor Cameron Esposito (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)

Musician Brandi Carlile (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Comic / Actor Nicole Byer (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Author Fran Lebowitz (Photo by Larry Busacca/VF14/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Performance Artist / TV Personality / Actor Basit Shittu (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for them) Actor / Musician / Director Carrie Brownstein and Musician St. Vincent (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Writer / Actor Chaz Bono (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Actor / Writer / Producer Lena Waithe (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

Model / Stylist Dara Allen (Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images) Actor Tessa Thompson (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sundance Institute)

Actor Cherry Jones (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) Actor / Musician Demi Lovato (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Actors Natasha Negovanlis and Elise Bauman (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) Actor Vico Ortiz (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor / Singer Sara Ramirez (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Actor / Musician Evan Rachel Wood (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Model Dilone (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

TV Personality Zeke Smith and Actor Nico Santos (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD) Actor Linda Hunt (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Actor Elizabeth Ludlow (L) and Carlena Britch (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home) Actor Auli’i Cravalho (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Model Selena Forrest (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images) Actor / Comic Niecy Nash (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Actor Brian Michael Smith (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) Musician k.d. lang (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

Garcia (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Rapper Young M.A. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Actor Gillian Anderson (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Model / Actor Hari Nef (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Actor / Dancer / Singer Genesis Lynea and Actress / Singer Aimie Atkinson (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)

Actor / Singer Haviland Stillwell (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for PASSIONFLIX) Musician / Actor Janelle Monáe (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Actor Golda Rosheuvel (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar) Actor Tommy Dorfman (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Model / Actor Hunter Schafer (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for YSL Beauty) Musician / Actor / Lesbian Jesus Hayley Kiyoko (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Actor / Designer Jasika Nicole (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) Writer / Director Janet Mock (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ELLE)

Actor/Comic River Butcher (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Point Foundation) Comic / Actor Punkie Johnson (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Comic / Actor Fortune Feimster (L) and Jacquelyn Smith (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix) Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Actor Javicia Leslie (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) Actor / Comic Jes Tom (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Stylist Quinn Wilson (L) and Musician King Princess (R) (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin )

Actor Jerrie Johnson (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images) Actor Jen Richards (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Model / Actor Jenny Shimizu (L) and Michelle Harper (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Actor Jesse Leigh (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Actor Jonica “Jojo” T. Gibbs (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Actor Shannon Purser (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Athlete Lauren Rowles (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Gay Times) Musician Mal Blum and Writer / Actor / Creator Gaby Dunn (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Writer / Director Desiree Akhavan (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Actor Emily Rios (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Actor / Comic Kate McKinnon (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images) Actor / Singer Karen Olivo (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

Actor / Singer Stephanie Beatriz (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

Actor / Singer Keke Palmer (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Actor / Amateur Ghost Hunter Kristen Stewart (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Actor / Comic / Singer Lea DeLaria (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Actor Kiersey Clemons (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Actor Liv Hewson (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage) Actor Rahne Jones (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Actor / Singer Alex Newell (Photo by Sergei Bachlakov via Getty Images) Actor / TikToker / Kickballer Mari Taren (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Actor / Singer Renee Rapp (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage) Musician Jessica Betts and Actor Niecy Nash (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Vulture)

Actor Morningstar Angeline (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

Actor / Comic Margaret Cho (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Logo) Athlete Megan Rapinoe (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Actor / Comic Megan Stalter (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV) Actor Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Actor Holland Taylor (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) TV Personality / DJ Harriet Rose (Photo by Gareth Cattermole – MTV/Getty Images for MTV)

Actor / Writer Abby McEnany (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage,) Actor Corinna Brown (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Kiehl’s)

Actor / Singer / Gymnast Mollee Gray (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic) Actor Monica Raymund (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Chef Melissa King (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Actor Misha Osherovich (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Actor / Writer Tanya Saracho (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for STARZ)

Actor Natalie Morales(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images,) Actor Maria Bello (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images)

Actor / Model / Artist Chella Man (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Actor Roberta Colindrez (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Actor Ser Anzoategui (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Actor / TV Personality Sue Perkins (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Model Andreja Pejic (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Actor /Singer Raven-Symone (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Model Munroe Bergdorf (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)