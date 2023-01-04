Happy Pop Culture Fix Day, friends! Here’s some TV and film news to get you through the rest of your week!
+ This is so funny to me. That Yellowstone lesbian kiss that had conservatives losing their entire minds? Lilli Kay, the actress was kissing her real-life partner who is nonbinary. “It was very funny because I did not expect anyone to even really catch it. And then people were like, lesbians on the range! It was very, very funny. But it was a fun little evening. We got to listen to some really good music and hang out and quietly make out in the background. Lesbians on the ranch!”
+ Super Lesbian Animal RPG is a big hit with the target audience (which just might be you, actually!)
+ Miley Cyrus is finally dressing like a rich, bisexual divorcée.
+ The 10 biggest LGBTQ music moments of 2022: Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Elton John, and more.
+ Why Rosie O’Donnell turned down her invite to the The View’s Barbara Walters tribute show.
+ Is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series the most proudly sapphic show on TV?
+ Wednesday season two may be leaving Netflix.
+ Scare Package II is a joyful, splattery celebration of queer horror.
+ THIS LINK GOES TO REDDIT! New stills from the next (penultimate??) mega-episode of The Owl House.
+ Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t want to do a Buffy revival, stop asking.
+ How Tár cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister gave the camera an “observational attitude.”
+ What you need to remember about Ginny and Georgia ahead of season two.