Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what is cool and poppin’ over on celesbian Instagram! It’s also the place where I apparently say things like “cool and poppin’!”

Since our beloved Yellowjackets are back as of this weekend, let’s start with some premiere celebrations! HUGELY important to note that Tawny MADE that blue dress??? She is simply perfect!

Liv looks hot! I love that plaid pattern, and that color somehow works on them! Stingers UP!

Honestly seeing Tawny, Liv, and Jasmin post on GRID is so rare it feels like it should be noted for record keeping?! Also I love her braids so muchhh!

Oh riiiight it was Valentine’s Day! Wild how you can forget about it when you are THE single icon! Obviously I mean me, because Lesbian Jesus has a LOML!

Just look at all this love, it is practically untoward!

I cannot believe how much I love Gabby and Robby as a couple because then you get to see images like this and also OF COURSE this is their vibe.

Chrishell having unquestionably the gayest date of everyone — what’s gayer than bringing all your friends to dinner??

As ever, it is hard to decide just how many posts from the Betts family I should add here, but it’s Valentine’s Day, a holiday they basically own!!

Well I had to add this one too because I love that Valentine’s Day is also their “We’re exclusive” anniversary. I love dykes!!!

Something about this look is really working for me, but I don’t quite know what it is! Fashion can be so mysterious!

It’s Meg’s world, we are just living in it!!!

Oh right, it was also SNL50?? This weekend was simply too jam packed!!!

I want Keke to keep this red hair FOREVER!

Related, this brownish red on Ayo is stunningx10? If I have red braids in 3 months…well you’ll know why!

Let’s fucking goooo!

Shakespeare is for the culture!!!!

I was waiiiiting for Hannah’s SNL50 pics as a famous SNL nepo baby, but she is too smart for that!!

Helllooooo architectural skirt! Love this down.

GIVE ME THIS SINGLE NOW MISS CHAPPELL