Word Search: Have You Seen My Feather Earring?

Could you use some relaxing word searching?? Well hot damn did you come to the right place! Today we’re reaching into the backseat of our collective clown car of fashion decisions and pulling out whatever we could find from ~2005-2015, and once we untangled all the American Apparel skinny scarves and everyone found their blue or black lipstick, we were ready to roll.

Please enjoy this word search dedicated to the fashion that defined us not very long ago, and please share your own ~2005-2015 fashion pictures in the comments!! Do some of us still wear that slouchy beanie? Bitch yes, ask harder questions.