Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen’s lesbian road trip caper Drive-Away Dolls is now available on VOD and I’m so excited to watch it again and again. Because, yeah, it was fun to experience it in a big queer crowd, but it also has the low-key delightful energy of a movie you just pop on when you’re going through a gay heartbreak or falling hard for your bestie. And maybe upon these rewatches, you’ll start to ask yourself: Which Drive-Away Dolls character am I?

Well, you’re in luck, because I’ve designed a quiz to answer that very question! Are you the free-spirited Jamie or the uptight Marian? Or maybe you’re a hippie chick played by Miley Cyrus with an affinity for making plaster casts of your lovers’ genitalia? The options are endless! Or, rather, the options are seven. So take this quiz and find out who you’re most similar to in the kooky 1999 world of Drive-Away Dolls.

Which Drive-Away Dolls Character Are You?

What do you always bring on a first date?(Required)
Who is your favorite of these queer music icons?(Required)
Pick a still surviving lesbian bar:(Required)
Pick a quote from 'The Big Lebowski' (co-written by Ethan Coen, co-edited by Tricia Cooke):(Required)
What’s your favorite of these lesbian movies from 1999, the year 'Drive-Away Dolls' is set?(Required)
Who is your favorite of these 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winners?(Required)
You want to get laid — what's your move?(Required)
What's your fatal flaw?(Required)
Pick a famous movie dog:(Required)
What would be your ideal car for a drive-away?(Required)
If you could make a dildo out of a plaster cast of any male actor who has worked with the Coen Brothers more than once, who would you pick?(Required)

Drew Burnett Gregory

Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Drew Burnett has written 490 articles for us.

4 Comments

  1. I got Marian and though I have not seen this movie yet I am excited about this results. The relief I felt when I had the option not to answer the last question was INTENSE 😂😂 Trying to imagine all of these famous guys’ genitals in my mind’s eye was surprisingly difficult and unpleasant

