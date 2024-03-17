Which “Drive-Away Dolls” Character Are You?

Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen’s lesbian road trip caper Drive-Away Dolls is now available on VOD and I’m so excited to watch it again and again. Because, yeah, it was fun to experience it in a big queer crowd, but it also has the low-key delightful energy of a movie you just pop on when you’re going through a gay heartbreak or falling hard for your bestie. And maybe upon these rewatches, you’ll start to ask yourself: Which Drive-Away Dolls character am I?
Well, you’re in luck, because I’ve designed a quiz to answer that very question! Are you the free-spirited Jamie or the uptight Marian? Or maybe you’re a hippie chick played by Miley Cyrus with an affinity for making plaster casts of your lovers’ genitalia? The options are endless! Or, rather, the options are seven. So take this quiz and find out who you’re most similar to in the kooky 1999 world of Drive-Away Dolls.
I got Marian and though I have not seen this movie yet I am excited about this results. The relief I felt when I had the option not to answer the last question was INTENSE 😂😂 Trying to imagine all of these famous guys’ genitals in my mind’s eye was surprisingly difficult and unpleasant
John Goodman’s dick!!!!! incredible
Tiffany Plastercaster.
I just want to say that I am glad Autostraddle wants to continue to talk about this movie as much as I do.
Tiffany Plastercaster is also who I got when I took my own quiz!