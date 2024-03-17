Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen’s lesbian road trip caper Drive-Away Dolls is now available on VOD and I’m so excited to watch it again and again. Because, yeah, it was fun to experience it in a big queer crowd, but it also has the low-key delightful energy of a movie you just pop on when you’re going through a gay heartbreak or falling hard for your bestie. And maybe upon these rewatches, you’ll start to ask yourself: Which Drive-Away Dolls character am I?

Well, you’re in luck, because I’ve designed a quiz to answer that very question! Are you the free-spirited Jamie or the uptight Marian? Or maybe you’re a hippie chick played by Miley Cyrus with an affinity for making plaster casts of your lovers’ genitalia? The options are endless! Or, rather, the options are seven. So take this quiz and find out who you’re most similar to in the kooky 1999 world of Drive-Away Dolls.

Which Drive-Away Dolls Character Are You? What do you always bring on a first date? (Required) Strap-on Change of underwear Drugs Book (in case they're late... or boring) Carabiner Gun Emotional baggage Who is your favorite of these queer music icons? (Required) Janelle Monáe k.d. lang Tracy Chapman Tegan & Sara Kehlani Joan Jett Joan Armatrading Pick a still surviving lesbian bar: (Required) Boycott Bar The Rubyfruit Blush & Blu The Sports Bra The Bush Jolene Cubbyhole Pick a quote from 'The Big Lebowski' (co-written by Ethan Coen, co-edited by Tricia Cooke): (Required) "The Dude abides." "Donny was a good bowler, and a good man. He was a man who loved the outdoors... and bowling." "Does the female form make you uncomfortable, Mr. Lebowski?" "You're not wrong, Walter. You're just an asshole." "Where's the money, Lebowski? Where's the fucking money, shithead?" "Sex. The physical act of love. Coitus. Do you like it?" "I was bowling." What’s your favorite of these lesbian movies from 1999, the year 'Drive-Away Dolls' is set? (Required) All About My Mother Being John Malkobich Better Than Chocolate But I'm a Cheerleader Election A Luv Tale Set Me Free Who is your favorite of these 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winners? (Required) Sharon Needles Bebe Zahara Benet Bob the Drag Queen Willow Pill Jinkx Monsoon Aquaria Symone You want to get laid — what's your move? (Required) Go up to someone you like and flirt with them Go to a bar, talk to no one except your friends, feel sad when this doesn't work Take up a new hobby or join a sports team to meet new people Go out wearing your sexiest outfit so someone approaches you Make a move and then throw a tantrum if you get rejected Call up any number of your reliable booty calls Write in your diary that nobody wants you and do nothing about it What's your fatal flaw? (Required) Self-pity Love addiction Shyness Too competitive Hedonism Anger issues Too easy-going Pick a famous movie dog: (Required) What would be your ideal car for a drive-away? (Required) Ford Bronco 1994 Honda Civic Hummer VW Bus Jeep Something safe and sensible I'm a passenger princess so whatever my girlfriend wants If you could make a dildo out of a plaster cast of any male actor who has worked with the Coen Brothers more than once, who would you pick? (Required) George Clooney John Turturro John Goodman Jeff Bridges Matt Damon Steve Buscemi I would prefer not to answer Δ