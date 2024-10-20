Ah, the classic monster movies released by Universal Pictures in the early days of Hollywood cinema. There have been many versions of these tales, but nothing quite matches the original Dracula, The Invisible Man, Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Mummy, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Well, except maybe their female counterparts.

That’s right. Decades before lady Ghostbusters, Hollywood was already doing girl versions of their biggest hits. But instead of decrying woke culture, the patriarchy just demanded the girl versions be HOT. And, hey, that’s the kind of closed-mindedness I can get behind. The exceptions being no Wolf Woman, because Hollywood couldn’t conceptualize female body hair and The Creature, but I choose to believe she was already a girl (or at least a lesbian).

But which of these classic monsters should be your lesbian lover? The Mummy of Ananka who only looks like a mummy for one scene before emerging from the water with a full face of make up? Dracula’s daughter Countess Marya Zaleska who took all the right lessons from her father? Kitty Carroll who uses her invisible woman powers for good instead of evil? The bride of Frankenstein who has no interest in her planned mate but might be into you instead? Or everyone’s favorite gilled goddess from a lagoon? Take this quiz to find out!

Which Classic Movie Monster Should Be Your Lesbian Lover? Are you looking for a top or a bottom? (Required) Top Bottom Power bottom Switch Doesn’t matter as long as she’s kinky Which of these old Hollywood actresses do you most want to be (Required) Hedy Lamarr Marlene Dietrich Joan Crawford Greta Garbo Katharine Hepburn Which of these old Hollywood actresses do you most want to be with (Required) Hedy Lamarr Marlene Dietrich Joan Crawford Greta Garbo Katharine Hepburn Which is your favorite of these Halloween candies? (Required) Snickers Milky Way Sour Patch Kids Pop Rocks Fun Dip What’s your favorite romance trope? (Required) enemies to lovers friends to lovers boss/employee that thing where two people are on an adventure and one of them gets injured and the other one nurses their wound and then they lock eyes and kiss alien abduction Pick a recent horror movie: (Required) Titane Good Manners The Substance The Lure The Fear Street Trilogy Pick a recent horror book: (Required) Helen House Plain Bad Heroines A Certain Hunger Our Wives Under the Sea Jawbone Where do you want to go on a romantic getaway? (Required) a new city a bougie hotel somewhere tropical wherever my partner wants to go camping! Which of these songs is mostly like to be your couple song? (Required) “The Only Exception” by Paramore “Honey” by Kehlani “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman “Do You Sleep?” Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories “Strange Powers” by The Magnetic Fields What is your ideal relationship with your in-laws? (Required) close, but not too close like a new set of parents! like a new set of (better) parents! estranged dead What crime are you most likely to commit? (Required) trespassing shoplifting drugs anything my lover asks me to do a crime? never! Who is your favorite MALE classic movie monster? (Required) The Invisible Man The Wolf Man The Mummy Dracula Frankenstein Δ