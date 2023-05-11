Janelle Monáe has still fully broken my brain, so we’re going to do tonight’s news roundup quick and dirty.

Saw This, Thought of You

This Cozy Farm Sim Is ‘Akin to Stardew Valley’ Except You Never Know Which of the Locals Is Secretly a Serial Killer. Grave Seasons is currently in development by indie studio Perfect Garbage and listen — I have never played Stardew a day in my life, I don’t even really go here, so I fully respect if you take my excitement here with a grain of salt. However. HOWEVERRR. The headline of this article alone made me rethink all of my “video games are not for me” life choices. I mean who wouldn’t want to play this!?!? Stardew Valley + meets the plot of Bodies Bodies Bodies! Did you hear me? Starwdew Valley, but playing Assassin!!!!! WHO WOULDNT WANT THAT!

I thought I liked this story by @conniewang — but when I started crying at the part where all the Connies meet their namesake Connie Chung at the story’s photo shoot, I realized I LOVED it 😭 THE PHOTOGRAPHER WAS ALSO NAMED CONNIE!!! I’M SCREAMING https://t.co/L68uEK4DHD — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) May 11, 2023

I just loved this so, so much (it’s also an outstanding scrolling experience). Why Are There So Many Asian American Women Named Connie?

Immigration Cost Me My Inner Child

I have legit have not stopped thinking about this in two days. MLK’s Famous Criticism of Malcolm X Was a ‘Fraud,’ Author Finds

Latine Teen Shows Keep Getting Canceled & It’s Hurting Young People. Thanks, I hate it!

I clicked this with one hand while the other covered my eyes because I spent an ungodly amount of money on Beyoncé tickets and I will not have it spoiled. That’s true service journalism: A Guide to Watching the ‘Renaissance’ Tour From Your Couch

Queer as in F*ck You

F.D.A. Ends Ban on Blood Donations From Gay and Bisexual Men

Elliot Page Recalls Past Feelings of Dysphoria and ‘Joy’ He Now Feels in His Body. Get ready for Elliot’s memoir Pageboy, it comes out next month!

Transgender Youths Sue Over Montana Gender-Affirming Care Ban. Definitely makes me want to also bring this back: Lawmaker Zooey Zephyr Proposes to Girlfriend at Queer Prom, Calls It “A Love That Feels Like Home” 🥲

Political Snacks

George Santos Surrenders to Federal Law Enforcement to Face Fraud, Money Laundering and Additional Charges

Daniel Penny Is Reportedly Expected to Be Charged in Jordan Neely’s Killing and Surrender as Early as Friday