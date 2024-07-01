What Dykes Care About (According to the NYC Dyke March)

For thirty years, the Dyke March has taken place in NYC as an alternate to the next day’s Pride Parade. While the official parade is overrun with corporations, the Dyke March has remained a combination of protest and party. It aims to better represent the origins of pride and continue its focus on the issues dykes and other queers continue to fight for and against.

A month before the event, NYC Dyke March announced their theme this year would be Dykes Against Genocide. This felt like a reassurance that the political roots of the Dyke March would be honored as we gathered as queer people to take a stand against the ongoing violence in Palestine and other colonial violence around the world. Unfortunately, two days before the event a statement was posted to the official Instagram — and then quickly taken down — that called into question the organization’s commitment to Palestinian liberation. An apology and explanation was issued, but doubts still existed going into the event.

Luckily, on the day, the energy was positive with a wide range of people celebrating their queerness and marching for Palestine and other issues they care about. Despite the focus of this year’s theme, the march has always had a variety of chants and slogans, and as I looked around I felt like I received a window into what dykes care about right now. Or, you know, what dykes in NYC who attended this march care about.

I started writing down people’s signs and shirts and have gathered them here. This isn’t everything I saw — these are just the signs and shirts expressing a clear want. From the serious to the silly and everything in between here are some of the issues dykes were campaigning for this past weekend.

Free Palestine Protect trans kids Stop the fetishization of lesbian media Register to vote End the genocide End the occupation Abortion is healthcare Stop NYC Cop City End the U.S. war machine Ceasefire now No mask ban I just want my titties out Read queer books Read banned books All empires will crumble Dump him Top4top Gender affirming care is healthcare Fuck Trump Fuck Adams Fuck pinkwashing The future isn’t binary I want lesbians on the telly NYPD IDF KKK they’re all the same Know your roots read Stone Butch Blues by Leslie Feinberg (it’s a free pdf) I want a dyke for president Divest Fund whores, not wars Remember our queer siblings in Palestine ACAB Buy weed from women Femme seeking single monogamous butch IG: @harsh__babe*

*IG handle added with permission… shoot your shot, single monogamous butches of Autostraddle