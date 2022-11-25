We’ve Got New Merch and It’s All 20% Off All Weekend Long

By
A graphic with the model Jenny on top wearing a Club Soda Tee in XL. The background says "20% OFF / ALL ITEMS / NEW DESIGNS."

Another year around the sun and it’s finally time to stuff our faces then buy a ton of stuff online. Why not check out the Autostraddle Store and get ahead of the gift game?

We all watched the A League of Their Own tv show this year and now we’ve got merch repping the Rockford Peaches and Red Wright’s All Stars: a Peaches tee, Peaches socks and a baseball cap just like Max Chapman’s.

A collage of model Jenny wearing the Peaches Tee in XL and holding a baseball bat. To their left are the All Stars Cap and Peaches sock wiggling a bit. The back ground is stars.
Model Jenny is 5'9" and a 38DDD, wearing size XL. The Rockford Peaches Tee is a retro print of the word "Peaches" in a baseball typeface. There is also an outline of a peach with lines on it to resemble a baseball being thrown up into the air. The print is on a soft cream color shirt that is unisex sizing and super soft. The Rockford Peaches is one of the main baseball teams in the 2022 tv show "A League Of Their Own." Wear this to all your gaymes and root for the team that plays for your team!

Rockford Peaches Tee

$26 $21

Buy Now
The All Stars Cap on a blue background. The Cap is retro red with an embroidered navy star. The star is outlined with white stitching. It's super cute and simple! This cap represents Max Chapman's baseball team, Red Wright's All Stars, one of the main teams in the 2022 tv show "A League Of Their Own."

All Stars Cap

$22 $18

Buy Now
The Peaches Sock on a pink background. The sock is white and has a repeating print of a pink peach graphic. The peach is pink with a little green leaf, and all thinly outlined in black with a line for shine. The style is white cotton crew with a sporty green heel and toe color.

Peaches Socks

$18 $14

Buy Now

We can always use more socks so we made your favorite GAY CHAOS socks but blue and now with pink GAY CHAOS.

A gif of the GAY CHAOS sock in blue wiggling a bit. It is on top of a yellow star.

I’m also excited to share two new pieces: the Club Soda Tee and the white Gay Chaos Long Sleeve Tee.

A collage of 2 photos of the model Jenny. On the left, they are wearing the white Gay Chaos Long Sleeve Tee. On the right, they are wearing the blue Club Soda Tee. They are a size XL.
The GAY CHAOS Socks are a new color of our original black-and-white socks. These socks are pastel blue with pastel pink "GAY" on the back left cuff and "CHAOS" on the back right cuff. The style is ribbed cotton crew with compression and cushion. There is also pastel pink heel and toe color.

GAY CHAOS Socks – Blue

$18 $14

Buy Now
Model Jenny is 5'9" and a 38DDD, wearing size XL. The Gay Chaos Long Sleeve Tee is white and features a multicolor graphic on the top left in pocket size. The graphic is designed by Betty Turbo.

Gay Chaos Long Sleeve Tee – White

$26 $21

Buy Now
Model Jenny is 5'9" and a 38DDD, wearing size XL. The Club Soda Tee is a blue shirt in jersey blend. It has the words "Club Soda" printed in retro cursive typeface in off-white color. Club Soda represents those who are in the sober club.

Club Soda Tee

$26 $21

Buy Now

We have also restocked all your favorite things, like the Queer As Fuck Vintage Hoodie, Grey Basic Scissoring Sweatshirt, Queer Magnetic Words Kit, and more!

A 4 square grid featuring some popular items from the Autostraddle Store that was restocked. Clockwise from the top left: The Queer Magnetic Poetry Kit, the Queer As Fuck Vintage Mustard Hoodie, the grey Basic Scissoring Sweatshirt, and the Fisting 101 black crew sock.
The model Grey is wearing the mustard yellow Queer As Fuck Vintage Hoodie in size S. The hoodie has a graphic of a rainbow in retro colors and the words "QUEER AS FUCK" underneath the rainbow.

Queer As Fuck Vintage Hoodie

$48 $38

Buy Now
The model Jordan is wearing the grey Basic Scissoring Sweatshirt in size S. The sweatshirt is grey and has a graphic of two scissors, blades open and intertwined. The top scissor is white and the bottom is black.

Basic Scissoring Sweatshirt

$48 $38

Buy Now

Fisting 101 Socks

$18 $14

Buy Now

Oh and did I mention that everything is 20% Off for Black Friday? Our sale runs from Friday 25th–Monday 28th.

Use code “HOLIGAYS2020” for 20% off.

A+ Members get a bigger 25% discount, and you can get that code here. Not a member? You can join for as little as $4/month.

Shop the Autostraddle Store
The text "The Autostraddle Store" above 3 models wearing t-shirts from the merch store.

20% Discount code: HOLIGAYS2020

Friday 25th–Monday 28th

Shop the Autostraddle Store

As always, every purchase you make in the Autostraddle Store is a chance to support this website! Your money goes directly into the pockets of our staff. So buy yourself something cute and feel good knowing you’re also supporting the people making this website happen.

