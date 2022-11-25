We’ve Got New Merch and It’s All 20% Off All Weekend Long

Another year around the sun and it’s finally time to stuff our faces then buy a ton of stuff online. Why not check out the Autostraddle Store and get ahead of the gift game?

We all watched the A League of Their Own tv show this year and now we’ve got merch repping the Rockford Peaches and Red Wright’s All Stars: a Peaches tee, Peaches socks and a baseball cap just like Max Chapman’s.

Rockford Peaches Tee $2 6 $21 Buy Now All Stars Cap $22 $18 Buy Now Peaches Socks $ 18 $14 Buy Now

We can always use more socks so we made your favorite GAY CHAOS socks but blue and now with pink GAY CHAOS.

I’m also excited to share two new pieces: the Club Soda Tee and the white Gay Chaos Long Sleeve Tee.

GAY CHAOS Socks – Blue $ 18 $14 Buy Now Gay Chaos Long Sleeve Tee – White $26 $21 Buy Now Club Soda Tee $2 6 $21 Buy Now

We have also restocked all your favorite things, like the Queer As Fuck Vintage Hoodie, Grey Basic Scissoring Sweatshirt, Queer Magnetic Words Kit, and more!

Queer As Fuck Vintage Hoodie $48 $38 Buy Now Basic Scissoring Sweatshirt $48 $38 Buy Now Fisting 101 Socks $ 18 $14 Buy Now

Oh and did I mention that everything is 20% Off for Black Friday? Our sale runs from Friday 25th–Monday 28th.

Use code “HOLIGAYS2020” for 20% off.

A+ Members get a bigger 25% discount, and you can get that code here. Not a member? You can join for as little as $4/month.

Friday 25th–Monday 28th

As always, every purchase you make in the Autostraddle Store is a chance to support this website! Your money goes directly into the pockets of our staff. So buy yourself something cute and feel good knowing you’re also supporting the people making this website happen.