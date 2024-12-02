We’re Closing Out the Year With a Sexy Queer Slasher Movie (Thank You, Hilarie Burton)

Hilarie Burton Morgan’s Production Company is Making a Queer Slasher

Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan and her husband Jefferey Dean Morgan have expanded their Mischief Farm brand into film production with upcoming film Bloody Axe Wound, which features a queer teenager trying to balance her family tradition of murder and her new girlfriend. Hilarie has not, as far as I know, self-identified as queer, BUT is a fierce ally and has played queer roles such as Dr. Lauren on Grey’s Anatomy, and was always a champion of the Peyton/Brooke femslash ship on One Tree Hill, so it is not a huge surprise to me that her latest foray into being a movie producer includes a queer teen love story.

This movie will star Sari Arambulo, who played Angie’s roommate Bella on The L Word: Gen Q, and Molly Elizabeth Brown (who has self-described as “hot & gay & well dressed” and who am I to argue!). The pair plays Abby and Sam, who can be seen flirting in the trailer, as well as holding hands and being generally adorable, all while Abbie tries to keep her dad from making Sam his next victim. Teenager wants to be the best murderer she can be while keeping it a secret from her girlfriend?? This feels fresh and new and fun and this is EXACTLY what I mean when I say I want more queer representation in horror. I personally can’t wait. I think it’s going to be a blast, and I love when horror movies can have fun and be unserious while also raising the stakes and setting up tension.

The cast also features Billy Burke, Eddie Leavy, and Angel Theory. I don’t know if Angel Theory is queer or not but I loved her in The Walking Dead.

Just in time to close out this bloody mess of a year, Bloody Axe Wound comes to theaters on December 27th. Watch the trailer now:

