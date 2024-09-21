Top 10 Gayest Moments of Selling Sunset Season Eight

This was honestly a strange season! It felt much heavier than the others, with several truly difficult and painful things explored, ranging from homophobia, to death and grief, to infidelity and the dissolution of a marriage. (But also Pioneertown. We can’t forget about Pioneertown.) I came here for the extremely extravagant houses, even more extravagant outfits, discussion of the veggie empanada empire, and vaguely homoerotic shenanigans, and instead I got an exploration into some really real life issues and lessons!

That being said, I soldiered on. In a season with scant gay moments compared to others, I still did what I set out to do: identify the top ten gayest moments of Selling Sunset season eight.

Discussing the proper pronouns for a $38 million dollar closet

Chrishell’s DUMP HIM pants

Learning that Nicole Scherzinger was G’s gay awakening

Chrishell drinking something called a “I Love Hot Moms” and agreeing

Chrishell talking about the GLAAD nomination

(It is wild that Selling Sunset got a GLAAD nomination. Like, I did not see that coming back in 2019! This moment in the season opened up a conversation with more nuance than I had expected, exploring the line between hating on someone you dislike, vs. joining in with homophobes attacking that person’s very character and being. It was emotionally to watch Chrishell hold her ground and maybe, just maybe, get through to Nicole?!)

Chrishell knowing just what to do after resolving a big, emotional argument!

This framed photo in Chrishell’s house 🥹

Just so many candles

G and Chrishell are maybe gonna get a donor!!

Emma, and I can’t stress this enough, “making Chelsea hot”