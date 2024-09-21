Top 10 Gayest Moments of Selling Sunset Season Eight

This was honestly a strange season! It felt much heavier than the others, with several truly difficult and painful things explored, ranging from homophobia, to death and grief, to infidelity and the dissolution of a marriage. (But also Pioneertown. We can’t forget about Pioneertown.) I came here for the extremely extravagant houses, even more extravagant outfits, discussion of the veggie empanada empire, and vaguely homoerotic shenanigans, and instead I got an exploration into some really real life issues and lessons!

That being said, I soldiered on. In a season with scant gay moments compared to others, I still did what I set out to do: identify the top ten gayest moments of Selling Sunset season eight.

Discussing the proper pronouns for a $38 million dollar closet

Chrishell Stause walks around a very fancy, empty closet, saying it could be a “his and hers, hers and hers” closet

Chrishell Stause walks around a very fancy, empty closet, saying it could be a “theirs and theirs” closet

Chrishell’s DUMP HIM pants

Chrishell Stause walking by her pool wearing white sweatpants that say DUMP HIM in pink rhinestones on the butt

where can I buy

Learning that Nicole Scherzinger was G’s gay awakening

Chelsea Lakzhani and Emma Hernan listening as Chrishell Stause tells them that Nicole Scherzinger was her partner G Flip’s gay awakening

honestly thrilled to live in the timeline where Chrishell Stause is lovingly discussing gay awakenings with her besties

Chrishell drinking something called a “I Love Hot Moms” and agreeing

Chrishell Stause at a party agreeing that she loves hot moms!

Chrishell talking about the GLAAD nomination

Chrishell talking about her GLAAD nomination

(It is wild that Selling Sunset got a GLAAD nomination. Like, I did not see that coming back in 2019! This moment in the season opened up a conversation with more nuance than I had expected, exploring the line between hating on someone you dislike, vs. joining in with homophobes attacking that person’s very character and being. It was emotionally to watch Chrishell hold her ground and maybe, just maybe, get through to Nicole?!)

Chrishell knowing just what to do after resolving a big, emotional argument!

Chrishell Stause smiling and asking if folks want some wet pussy shots!

This framed photo in Chrishell’s house 🥹

A framed photo of Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip, with “And everything remaining I want to do it with you. Will you marry me?” handwritten on the photo

we didn’t get a lot of G this season but we did get this!!!

Just so many candles

Several light pink candles fill the screen

no explanation, just candles

G and Chrishell are maybe gonna get a donor!!

Chrishell Stause at lunch with Emma Hernan explaining that she and G are looking into a donor!

Emma, and I can’t stress this enough, “making Chelsea hot”

Chelsea Lakzhani laughing while telling her friend Emma Hernan that she’s made her hot

go on???

