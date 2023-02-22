Someone sent me and my wife anonymous donuts this morning! Thank you if you’re out there! I hope they’re not POISONED!!! Here’s your midweek Pop Culture Fix!

+ Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Berry posted a couple of pages of a scene that never got filmed, and therefore didn’t make it into the show — and it is pretty dang queer and cute! I actually started making a silly stick-person comic book page out of it, but ran out of time — don’t worry, though! You can see my extremely professional art below!

Ok folks, here’s the infamous scene 18 that we never shot. Comes before the running over water scene. #WarriorNun10M #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/aK0jkknBLQ — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) February 19, 2023

+ ART!

+ Related?! Margot Douaihy’s Scorched Earth stars a chain-smoking tattooed lesbian nun.

+ Javicia Leslie’s got a new role in an ABC police drama pilot.

+ Rutina Wesley on playing Maria in The Last of Us.

+ Queen Latifah will host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

+ Da Brat is pregnant!!

+ Exploring queer love in Star Trek.

+ This made me and Natalie laugh so hard.

🗣️This is how announce you’re coming back to the league! Brittney Griner re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury today 🔥 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/nUfAMS7x4Y — highlightHER (@HighlightHER) February 21, 2023

+ Turns out Shel Silverstein made the perfect cartoon for queer Jews.

+ Queer K-pop Star Jiae on why she doesn’t identify as a lesbian.

+ HBO has a working template for queer stories — but that’s only half the battle.

+ Netflix star Francesca Farago on how dating shows like Perfect Match are changing the game for LGBTQ representation on reality TV.