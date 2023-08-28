It’s Monday and here’s your Pop Culture Fix!

+ The Morning Show season three trailer is here. It’s very Hamm-heavy, as you’d expect, and even more dramatic than the last two season. A power outage! An explosion! A private helicopter! Laura absolutely eviscerating Bradley about HOW CAN YOU SIT IN THAT CHAIR, etc. I missed this garbage soap!

+ Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott on their college meet and lesbian fight club.

+ Related: The NYU classmates behind the year’s most delightfully dumb comedy.

+ How Boygenius made a queer women’s haven in Halifax. (Anne Lister would be so proud. 🥲)

+ How one key moment in Heartstopper sparked a debate about compulsory heterosexuality.

+ Ashnikko’s Weedkiller takes you into a queer dystopian world.

+ Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week includes Victoria Monét, Omar Apollo, Ashnikko, and more.

+ Miranda Rights: Be kind to the late-in-life queer women in the actual, non-And Just Like That world.

+ The long-awaited rise of the bisexual male heartthrob in TV and Film. We’ve come a long way from Carrie Bradshaw questioning whether bisexuality even exists.

+ Bachelorette Gabby Windey says this Netflix reality show inspired her to explore her bisexuality.

+ The transnational activism of women in hip hop.

+ Bring It On cast gets together for spirited EW reunion.

+ Vanity Fair has a first look at Our Flag Means Death season two.

+ Alyssa Thomas and DeWanner Bonner are the WNBA’s super couple on and off the court.

+ How does Kristen Kish Feel at the top of Top Chef? It’s complicated.