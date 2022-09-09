So You Want To Go to a Wedding

Welcome back to So You Want To…, the column wherein I give you outfits, ideas, inspirations, etc for various moments in your life! Well, no, let me be honest, 96% of the time, this column is often inspired by events or things I have to shop and or dress for in a given month.

Which means you will likely not be shocked to hear that I am going to a wedding at the end of the month! And, look, maybe it’s just me, but shopping for weddings tends to leave me a…underwhelmed. Oh, you mean I can wear a dress if I feel like being super femme, or some sort of suit? That’s what I got? It gets a little old after a while! This time, I was determined to jazz it up, or at least bring something a little more interesting to the table. So I present to you some items that might inspire you, should you be invited to a wedding or similar dress-up event and you are sick of reaching for the same two or three things. I will say, if you are invited to say, a black tie wedding, these options might not be quite level of fancy required. But you know what else I say? Anything can be fancy if you wear it with confidence!

Throw on a Bodysuit!

I think this is the route I will be going, some kind of slutty lace bodysuit under dress pants and big blazer. Am I already a little annoyed by the bathroom situation I am signing myself up for? Yeah, of course! But I am just vain enough to be a little irritated in a bathroom. I was also thinking about how fun it would be to witch this look up a little? Imagine a long drapey skirt paired with one of these? Or tossing a sheer cape over it a bodysuit and pants? Dramatic and elegant, yes please!

Never Underestimate The Humble Jumpsuit!

When I moved away from wearing dresses to weddings, I did not pass go, I collected $100 and went right to jumpsuits. Pros: easy to pack if you are traveling, they often have pockets, and you can wear them over and over and people are always gagged. There are many options for jumpsuits, from the elegant and sedate like this yellow one from Eloquii, to the bright and demanding (perhaps for the fire signs out there) like this sequined number.

Jazz Up a Suit!

Now, I don’t want to go too wild making assumptions, but I have a feeling if you are a person who is butch and or masc of center, you probably have a go-to suit for dress-up moments. And if that is the case, I can see being…a touch bored with reaching for the same thing over and over. Have you considered throwing on a jazzy dress shirt? If not, please do! Personally I am obsessed with this silk printed one from Zara — it’s giving very much dandy! Or this incredible “is it sheer or is it an optical illusion” number from ASOS.

Lean Into A Bold Pant!

Look, I know pants can be…less than inspiring sometimes. But what if instead of reaching for the same dressy pants we usually do, we leaned into something a little bolder? Perhaps a classic high waisted pair, but in a bright pink? Or a cranberry velvet? And bold doesn’t have to just mean colors, bold can mean detailing and fabric too! This gorgeous satin pair might seem sedate at first glance, but then boom! Surprise drama! And this zipper leg? Edgy biker but fancy? Yes, yes, a thousand times yes!