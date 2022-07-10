You’re making a cup of black coffee and meditating various atrocities while sitting on your porch in the chilly autumn air. It’s 7:17 am.

You’re packing the kids’ lunch so you can focus when you screw your partner in approximately 19 minutes, the flowers outside bloom in confusion. It’s 2:47 am.

You’re softly stepping around the house in a particular pattern, 15 times in penance and hold your breath while doing so, so you don’t awaken any deities. They appreciate the thought but it doesn’t matter. It’s 4:37 am.

You’re standing in front of the bathroom mirror, wiping off the fog from the shower. You’re thinking how your tie will match your belt and you hope the barista will notice. It’s 7:59am.

You’re primping the fuck out of your hair because, honey! That’s where life begins, every day a little curl in the heart and in the mind, a little murder in the hands and in the throat, or whatever that one guy said. It’s 5:56 am and no, you’re not crying like Cassie from Euphoria while doing it, why do you ask?

You’re jogging around the track to the thump thump thump of each step, Music is usually good but not today! You need to make sure your mind and your body are in perfect sync, no more mistakes. It’s 3:18 am.