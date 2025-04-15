Shyanne Sellers Gets Engaged To Her Girlfriend and Drafted to the WNBA All In One Week

While the WNBA is resplendent with out gay basketball players, it’s still relatively uncommon for women’s hoopers to be out publicly while still in college. But 6-foot-2 University of Maryland Guard Shyanne Sellers was, sharing in a Pride Month story last year that “the coaching staff and my teammates have never made me feel less of a person because of my sexuality and have never made a situation awkward.” Last night, Shyanne Sellers officially joined the aforementioned resplendent bounty of gay WNBA players when she was selected with the 17th overall pick by the league’s newest franchise, San Francisco’s Golden State Valkyries.

But that’s not all! Circa April 10th, Sellers proposed to her girlfriend, Seton Hall hooper Faith Masonius, and Faith of course said yes. The pair announced their engagement on Instagram yesterday after a few days of teasing it on TikTok, sharing professional photographs (taken by Quis Makale) of Sellers proposing on what appears to be some kind of dock overlooking the waterfront. It’s very cute and they are very cute!!!

Four days ago, Faith Masonius posted a “Get Ready With Me” video prior to what she described as an upcoming dinner with her and Shy’s families. It was a very relatable video because Masonius tried on a pair of pants from TJ Maxx that she described as “cute” while adding “but I don’t really like them.” Whomst among us has not also bought cute pants at TJ Maxx that we later decided we didn’t really like?

Anyhow, she wore baggy leather pants to the engagement and everybody’s ‘fit was fantastic. At the end of the GRWM video, Shy gives the camera a smile and a wink, which I believe was a secret message to all the lesbians at home that she would be proposing that very evening.

This week, Masonius posted TikToks sharing her fiancee’s draft week swag haul. She joined Sellers, who was looking handsome as hell in her blue suit and glasses, at the draft night event.

A powerhouse during her time at Maryland, Sellers became the first player in school history to record 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists, and earned All-Big Ten first-team honors in each of her last three seasons. Thus, Sellers was one of the 16 players invited to the draft in person, and was widely predicted to be a first-round pick, specifically anticipated to end up at the Washington Mystics via their 6th pick. Why did the Mystics went in a different direction? Alas we do not know but I think we can all agree that Sellers is winning.

“It’s been a super hectic week for me,” Sellers told ESPNW on the orange carpet. “But honestly I’m super blessed. I’ve had the most fun and you know, everything works out so I’m just super happy for it to all come together in one weekend.”

She’ll be joining Maryland alum Chloe Bibby on The Golden State Valkyries and told SB Nation that she is “super excited” to get to play with her again, adding: “I’m super excited to be part of the new team. I know we’re gonna be ready to compete. We’re gonna be ready to win.”

The Golden State Valkyries’ roster also includes Kate Martin, who was unexpectedly drafted to the Las Vegas Aces last year and came out as a girl with a girlfriend a few weeks into her first WNBA season, as well as out players Elissa Cunane (who played briefly for the Minnesota Lynx before heading overseas to play in the Czech Women’s Basketball League) and Italian Cecilia Zandalasini (who played for the Lynx last year).